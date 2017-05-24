THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- The Board of Directors of Wataynikaneyap Power are pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Kenequanash to the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") for Wataynikaneyap Power, effective August 15, 2017.

"Margaret's extensive history with the project, her leadership, knowledge of and commitment to First Nation peoples has positioned her well to oversee Wataynikaneyap Power, which is owned by 22 First Nation communities. Margaret will be devoting her energy to connecting remote First Nation communities to the provincial power grid, and promoting the success of Wataynikaneyap Power's unprecedented partnership between First Nations and Fortis," says Scott Hawkes, Director of Wataynikaneyap Power, and President & Chief Executive Officer of FortisOntario Inc.

With more than 25 years of experience, Margaret has worked with First Nation Tribal Councils in senior positions, was Chief of North Caribou Lake First Nation, and has significant experience in the fields of financial, health and project management, as well as supporting community development initiatives.

Margaret has received numerous awards and is well known and respected throughout First Nation communities, and government Ministries for her remarkable work in promoting a better quality of life, and opportunities for First Nation peoples.

We take this opportunity to welcome Margaret to her new position with Wataynikaneyap Power, and wish her every success.

ABOUT WATAYNIKANEYAP POWER:

Wataynikaneyap Power is owned by 22 First Nations communities and Fortis. The partnership will develop new transmission facilities to connect remote First Nation communities in Northwestern Ontario, currently powered by diesel generation, which has become financially unsustainable, environmentally risky, and inadequate to meet community needs. More information about Wataynikaneyap Power can be found at www.wataypower.ca.

ABOUT FORTISONTARIO:

FortisOntario, through a project management partnership, manages various aspects of the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission project. FortisOntario is an electric utility, which owns and operates Canadian Niagara Power Inc., Cornwall Street Railway Light & Power Company Ltd. and Algoma Power Inc., serving a combined 65,000 customers. FortisOntario also owns regulated transmission assets with approximately 3,430 km of distribution and transmission lines. FortisOntario is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS), with total assets of approximately CAD$48 billion and fiscal 2016 revenue of CAD$6.8 billion, serving more than 3 million customers across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

