Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with immediate effect on Thursday, May 25, 2017 as per Notice to Members 40 of 2017.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (VI)
Short Code: G19F
ISIN: MT1000010115
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
