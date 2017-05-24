A 1.2 MW hybrid plant is currently under development in a remote area of Indonesia aiming to provide 24-hours access to electricity for about 400 households in three villages. The project will be owned by the local community, offering a model for the development of solar PV in the country.

By March next year, the remote Indonesian villages of Merabu, Long Beliu and Teluk Sumbang in Berau Regency of East Kalimantan Province are to be fully served by a 1.2 MW hybrid power plant consisting of solar PV, lithium-ion energy storage and a distribution system.

The project is being developed by Akuo Energy, a leading French independent renewable energy power producer, which is present across the whole value chain, including project development, financing, construction and operation. The engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) contract for the 1.2 MW hybrid project is to be implemented by both Akuo Energy and Entrepose ENTREPOSE - PT Istana Karang Laut, a local Jakarta-based firm.

Co-financing is to be provided by Akuo Energy ...

