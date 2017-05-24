Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Defence Industries Authorities Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

The European Industries Authorities Directory the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies and executives throughout Europe and those senior defence officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment and clothing, to electronics, parts and ordnance.

Assisting defence contractors to identify new opportunities throughout this region, this Directory covers thousands of companies providing invaluable comprehensive business information on these companies and its leaders in this industry. Additionally the Directory lets you contact those senior officials responsible for defence procurement from the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches. The Directory also gives you names, ranks, areas of responsibility and contact information.

The European Defence Industries Authorities Directory has been especially compiled to assist professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients. It is also an indispensable guide to all of Europe's defence industries, key corporate executives and defence and law enforcement officials responsible for procurement.

Company entries in this Directory typically provide:

Name and address

Phone, fax numbers, email and website addresses

Names of senior management and board members

Description of business activities

Products and services

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial information

Import/export markets

Government Defence entries in this Directory typically provide:

Contact details for procurement military officers and defence officials including name, rank, title, email, website, addresses, and phone and fax nos.

Procurement and logistics officials

Intelligence and national police officials

Senior officers in tactical army, air force and navy commands.

and much more!

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pm372f/european_defence

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005821/en/

