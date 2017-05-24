CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a legal medical cannabis technology and advisory company, announced today that it will continue to operate as an SEC fully reporting company. In order to expedite this process, NSAV has retained the services of PCAOB auditor, Paritz & Company, P.A., a New Jersey-based accounting and auditing firm. The Company views this move as a major step to becoming fully SEC reporting and greatly enhancing the public image of NSAV. The Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC last week to report this development.

NSAV also announced that, on Monday, it filed its required notification with FINRA for the 10% stock dividend to its shareholders, which has a record date of June 1, 2017.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am extremely pleased that the Company has engaged Paritz & Company, P.A. as its auditor. I can assure all of our shareholders that this action will benefit each and every one of them and greatly accelerate the pace of our SEC filings."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "I am equally pleased that we were able to get the FINRA notification for our dividend filed on time."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

