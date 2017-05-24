Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Reginn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 630109-1080 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Hagasmára 1, 201 Kópavogur -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) REGINN290547 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028819 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Equal instalments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 29.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 138516 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Issue 7,060,000,000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 7,060,000,000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Monday, May 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Wednesday, November 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Wednesday, May 29, 2047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3.50% fixed interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Issue date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Wednesday, November 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer Price Index (CPI) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 441.95333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date Monday, May 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------