

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee are taking new actions against Michael Flynn after the former National Security Adviser refused to turn over documents related to his communications with Russian officials.



The actions announced by Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virg., on Tuesday include issuing two new subpoenas of Flynn's businesses.



'While we disagree with General Flynn's lawyer's interpretation of taking the Fifth, it is even more clear that a business does not have a right to take the Fifth if it's a corporation,' Warner told reporters after a closed committee meeting.



Warner said the committee has issued subpoenas to Flynn Intel LLC and Flynn Intel, Inc. seeking a specific list of documents.



Flynn's lawyer sent a letter to the committee on Monday revealing that his client would not comply with a previous subpoena, claiming Flynn enjoys a right not to produce the documents under the Fifth Amendment.



Burr said the committee has sent a letter back to Flynn's lawyer questioning whether the Fifth Amendment can be invoked when it comes to documents.



If Flynn continues to refuse to comply, Burr said the committee will seek additional counsel advice on how to proceed.



Burr said all options are on the table, including a contempt of Congress charge against Flynn, although he said that is not the preferred outcome.



'We would like to hear from General Flynn. We would like to see his documents,' Burr said. 'We would like him to tell his story because he publicly said, 'I've got a story to tell.' We're allowing him that opportunity to tell it.'



Flynn was forced to resign as President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser in February after it was revealed that he had lied about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX