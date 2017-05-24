Preformed Line Products Now Provides all Hardware Needed for ACCC® Conductor Installations, Worldwide

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Preformed Line Products and CTC Global today announced that Preformed Line Products is the first company to supply a full line of hardware products designed specifically for use with high-performance, high-capacity ACCC® conductors, worldwide.

Preformed Line Products THERMOLIGN® ACCC conductor hardware includes:

Suspensions

Spacers

Spacer Dampers

Stockbridge Dampers

Repair Products

Compression Products (using CTC Global's patented internal collet and housing system)

T-Taps

Repair Sleeves

ACCC conductor features a carbon and glass fiber core that is twice as strong as steel and seventy percent lighter. The decreased weight and lower coefficient of thermal expansion allows the ACCC conductor to carry twice the current compared to conventional steel reinforced overhead conductors (power lines) with reduced thermal sag, reduced line losses, and improved efficiency. It was introduced in 2005 and has been used by over 150 utility and industrial companies on over 450 projects world-wide.

"PLP is very pleased to offer a full line-up of ACCC-qualified hardware for projects all over the world. Our customers are increasingly using ACCC conductors and we are pleased to be able to meet their needs across the board. We are encouraged by the accelerating growth in demand for ACCC conductors and we are eager to support our customers with our full range of high quality ACCC hardware," stated Jaime Pallares, PLP's Global Market Manager, Transmission. Rene Kan, CTC Global's hardware products manager added, "PLP is a capable partner and manufacturer of high quality hardware. CTC is very pleased to work with PLP to provide comprehensive solutions to our mutual customer's needs for ACCC conductor and hardware."

Support and products for ACCC conductors are available around the world through Preformed Line Products subsidiaries in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

About Preformed Line Products:

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) designs and manufactures cable anchoring and control hardware and systems; fiber optic and copper splice closures; and high-speed cross-connect devices. Core markets include communications, energy, special industries and solar. Headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates two domestic manufacturing centers, in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina, and serves customers worldwide through fully owned subsidiaries in 17 countries. Visit: www.preformed.com

About CTC Global

CTC Global is the developer, marketer and manufacturer of the patented carbon-fiber composite core used in ACCC conductor. The high-capacity, high-efficiency, low-sag ACCC conductor has raised the performance bar over other commercially available conductors. Located in Irvine, California, CTC Global serves utility and industrial companies around the world. It has provided core for over 450 projects totaling over 42,000 kilometers of power lines. Visit: www.ctcglobal.com

