Atento recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for in Latin America in 2017

- For the seventh consecutive year, Atento is one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America

- In addition, according to Great Place to Work®, the company is also one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in the World in 2016

CHICAGO, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has been recognized as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America in 2017 by Great Place to Work®.

Atento, which has now received this recognition for seven years straight, has set itself apart over the years by believing in people and striving to build the best workplace environment possible. A people-focused approach is also one of the company's strategic pillars and a fundamental component of its business success. In 2016, seven of the company's national operations were included in the Great Place to Work® rankings as the best companies to work for in their respective countries: Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala. Atento is also the only company in its sector included in the Great Place to Work® ranking of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work for in the World in 2016.

In the words of Atento CEO Alejandro Reynal, "For the seventh year in a row, Atento's strategic commitment to people, their professional development and the best working environment has placed us among the 25 best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America, a region where our company is a clear leader in the CRM/BPO market." Reynal added, "This recognition is an honor for all of us who form part of this great company and a source of continuous inspiration to continue offering the best customer experience to companies while adhering to our values of commitment, integrity, trust and passion. Thanks to everyone at Atento for making this major achievement possible once again."

"Recognitions like Great Place to Work® reinforce Atento's leadership in people management processes and programs in our industry," stated Atento Chief People Officer Iñaki Cebollero. "We adhere to human resources standards that are strongly in line with Great Place to Work® and other global leaders in people management, promoting trust, pride and camaraderie," Cebollero added.

Atento currently has a large number of local and global programs focused on employee training, development and motivation. The company is one of the largest first job creators in Latin America and implements extensive training and development activities under its Atento Academy and Atento Leadership University programs. It fosters a good work environment, teamwork, and pride in belonging through motivation programs, and promotes the inclusion of the disabled in the labor market. Atento also encourages contributing value to the community thanks to corporate volunteering programs such as Voces que Ayudan (Voices that Help), Atentos al Futuro (Think about the Future) and Global Community Month.

The ranking of the best companies to work for in Latin America is the largest organizational climate study conducted in the region. To access the ranking of the Best Companies to Work for in Latin America in 2017 click here http://www.greatplacetowork.net/best-companies/best-workplaces-in-latin-america/best-multinationals-in-latin-america

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of trusting workplace cultures. Each year, it produces and publishes lists of the Best Companies to Work For in each of the more than 50 countries where it operates based on the largest organizational climate study in the world, in which more than 7,200 companies and five million employees take part.

Its mission: "To build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces".

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

