

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, accusing the automaker of installing software in more than 100,000 diesel vehicles to cheat emission controls.



The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Justice Department on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA in federal court in Detroit, against FCA US LLC, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., V.M. Motori S.p.A., and V.M. North America, Inc. - collectively referred to as FCA.



The lawsuit alleges that Fiat Chrysler or FCA equipped nearly 104,000 light duty diesel vehicles containing 3.0 liter EcoDiesel engines with software functions that were not disclosed to regulators during the certification application process, and that the vehicles contain 'defeat devices'.



The vehicles equipped with defeat devices are the Dodge Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees of model years 2014-2016 sold in the U.S. These vehicles have at least eight software-based features that were not disclosed in FCA's applications for certificates of conformity and that affect the vehicles' emission control systems.



The undisclosed software functions cause the vehicles' emission control systems to perform less effectively during certain normal driving conditions than on federal emission tests, resulting in increased emissions of harmful air pollutants.



While the vehicles met emission standards in the laboratory and during standard EPA testing, they emitted nitrogen oxide or NOx much higher than the EPA-compliant level during certain normal on-road driving.



NOx pollution contributes to the formation of harmful smog and soot. The exposure to these are linked to a number of respiratory- and cardiovascular-related health effects as well as premature death.



The civil complaint filed by the DOJ seeks injunctive relief and the assessment of civil penalties. The EPA had said in January that the maximum fine is about $4.6 billion.



Fiat Chrysler said it was disappointed with the lawsuit and intends to defend itself vigorously, 'particularly against any claims that the company engaged in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat U.S. emissions tests'.



Earlier this year, German automaker Volkswagen AG agreed to pay $4.3 billion in criminal and civil fines stemming from the company's scheme to sell diesel vehicles containing software designed to cheat on U.S. emissions tests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX