Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (FSE: LB6A) (OTC Pink: LAGBF), a market leader in the distribution of hemp and cannabidiol products, has completed its acquisition of 100% of ISO International LLC. ISO International, doing business as Isodiol, offers a growing line of retail CBD products including CBD Crystals, CBD Oil, CBD Sprays, CBD Isolate and Water Soluble NanoCBD Hemp Oil products.

Upon closing, Laguna Blends will make a cash payment of US$500,000, issue 37.5 million shares at a deemed price of $0.12, and pay an additional US$5.5 million over the next 12 months. The company will also pay a finder' fee of approximately 10.5 million shares to an arm's length party, at a deemed price of $.12 per share, which represents 10% of the value of the acquisition, valuing the acquisition at approximately $12.7 million.

Ray Grimm Jr. has stepped down from his positions of President, CEO and Director, but will continue to work as an advisor and oversee various aspects of the direct to consumer sales channel. Marcos Agramont has taken over as CEO and will join the Board of Directors.

Ray Grimm Jr., stated: "I'm very proud to have steered Laguna over the last five months through this transition period. With the completion of the acquisition of Isodiol, Laguna will be poised to become the Global leader in the Cannabis space and will focus on product development for the pharmaceutical sector. I will continue to focus on growing the direct to consumer marketplace which will be a great revenue producer for the Company."

The Hemp Business Journal estimates the total U.S. CBD market will grow to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by 2020, with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources.

Laguna will continue to source additional distribution channels for its cannaceutical, Pro369 and other product lines and seek joint ventures and acquisitions in order to expand its portfolio, with plans to aggressively begin international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe in 2017.

Laguna's growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies that formulate and/or manufacture hemp products, which it can market utilizing its B to B network and online marketplace.

The company is currently raising up to $4 million through an offering of up to 33,333,334 units at $0.12 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 full warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 24 months. The company has reportedly closed $2.2 million of this offering and expects to close the oversubscribed balance shortly. The shares are trading at $0.125.

For more information, please visit the company's websites www.lagunablends.com and https://cbdskincream.com or email ir@lagunablends.com.

