NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Kodiak Capital Group, LLC ("Kodiak"), a leading fund manager for venture investments into publicly traded companies, today announced that it will participate in the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference beginning Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Conference attendees wishing to discuss Kodiak's investment criteria can email investments@kodiakfunds.com.

The 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference is an invitation-only conference offering premier networking and business development opportunities. The two-day conference will feature over 200 company presentations, one-on-one meetings with high-level decision makers, and discovery tracks highlighting companies B. Riley's top-ranking analysts hand-picked for their "under the radar" stories. For more information on the conference, visit brileyco.com.

"B. Riley & Co. has become the clear leader in small cap investment banking, and Kodiak is one of the most active institutional investors; 2017 has been a record year for both of us," said Ryan Hodson, Portfolio Manager of Kodiak. "We are thrilled for the introduction to the record number of companies in attendance and are thankful for the invitation to such a prestigious event, year-after-year."

Founded in 2009, Kodiak Capital Group, LLC pursues non-control equity investments in lower middle market businesses, with a specific focus on niche-market leaders that provide high-margin products or services. Kodiak targets investments in a wide range of industries and market sectors, with a focus on consumer products, life sciences, and technology. Kodiak has engaged in approximately 300 transactions with 225 publicly traded companies. For more information please visit www.kodiakfunds.com.

Ryan Hodson

949-432-6901

investments@kodiakfunds.com




