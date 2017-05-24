VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Angel Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ANG)(OTCQX: ANGCF) ("Angel" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the geophysical surveys at the Guayabales Prospect of the El Porvenir project in Antioquia, Colombia, has revealed a large zone of coincident magnetic, chargeability and resistivity anomalism that corresponds to a zone of sericite and silica alteration indicated from Angel's geologic work. The coincidence of chargeability, resistivity and ground magnetics anomalies with geology and geochemistry is encouraging in the region where the company has identified breccia-hosted silver-gold mineralization in surface sampling.

-- Pseudosections show known sulfide breccia mineralization in an historic drillhole specifically coincident with a moderate chargeability anomaly. An adjacent line reveals a much stronger chargeability anomaly at depth. -- Significant is the fact that much stronger and larger chargeability response is located under a geochemically anomalous north-south trending ridge.

These two anomalous bodies, while occurring in a single apparently continuous zone of alteration appear to be discrete zones of chargeable response with strong responses along both zones at depth.

Interpretation of historic drilling suggests the geophysical anomalies may represent sulfide breccias within wide zones of brittle silicified intrusive, and that this zone of silicification is enveloped in a halo of sericite alteration.

-- Chargeability highs are interpreted to reflect sulfide mineralization. -- Resistivity highs are interpreted to reflect areas of strong to intense silicification. -- Magnetic lows in the area underlain by the Guayabales Intrusive are interpreted to reflect magnetite destructive alteration. Observed magnetite destructive alteration in historic drillholes is sericitization and silicification.

The southernmost 5 drill holes of shallow historical drilling targeted at quartz veins within the Guayabales Intrusive encountered a zone of sericite-silica alteration comprised of a central bleached zone of intense silicification within a halo of strong sericite alteration. One historic hole (RGB049) encountered 9 meters of 89.9 g/t silver and 0.76 g/t gold within shatter-brecciated silicification, while an Angel composite rock chip sample from a small nearby surface exposure of similar material returned 190 g/t silver and 1.57 g/t gold.

"We are pleased that the geophysical survey has borne out our faith in the potential of the Guayabales prospect," said Stella Frias, President and CEO of Angel. "When geology, geochemistry and geophysics come together in this manner it increases our confidence in the validity and size of our exploration targets in an area where surface sampling and historic drilling has encountered gold and silver mineralization."

The zone interpreted to be geophysically anomalous is 1200m long by more than 200m in width, is open on the south end and includes the zone of alteration previously indicated by Angel geologists. The Vertical First Derivative of the ground magnetics survey (Figure 1) shows a magnetic low (outlined) that is generally coincident with the chargeability and resistivity patterns (Figure 2) and also with the zone of alteration indicated from historic drilling and Angel surface geochemistry.

Qualified Person

Mr. James G. Burns, P.Eng, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 standards and a technical advisor to the Company has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Angel Gold Corp.:

Angel is a Canada-based gold and silver exploration company focused on responsible development of mineral resources in Colombia, host to several significant gold deposits. Angel's flagship project the El Porvenir is located at less than 2 km from Segovia project of Gran Colombia, the El Pino West Project is adjacent to the Gramalote project of B2Gold and Anglo Gold Ashanti JV and its Heliconia project is located north of the Titiribi district along the Cauca fault system.

Angel has been focused on acquiring and validating strategic mineral exploration opportunities in Colombia's best mining districts with the highest potential for new discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Angel Gold Corp.

Blanca Stella Frias, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

