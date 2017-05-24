HOUSTON, TX and HASSELT, BELGIUM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- TrendMiner has been named as the winner of the Frost & Sullivan Award for Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2017 for its visionary leadership and focus on innovation in the European predictive analytics market.

Bert Baeck, CEO and Founder of TrendMiner, said, "We are extremely pleased to be named as the winner of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award. Since the beginning, our goal has been to deliver innovative software that helps the people in our industry. We've done that by providing a product that is made by engineers and made for engineers. The response from the market has been incredible -- last year the company achieved 250% growth. This recognition by Frost & Sullivan will help make even more people aware that there is an analytics solution that can give them immediate results. It's called TrendMiner."

Next generation industrial analytics

TrendMiner's self-service predictive analytics solution provides subject matter experts with actionable insight into their production processes. The TrendMiner offering eliminates the high costs, long implementation times and need for data modeling that is typically associated with advanced analytics. Instead, the software leverages existing historical process data through pattern recognition and advanced algorithms to deliver data-based predictions and visualizations directly after deployment.

Frost & Sullivan analysis of TrendMiner

"Most of TrendMiner's tools focus on enhancing data availability to the subject matter expert, rather than the data scientist," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst, Sharmila Annaswamy. "Furthermore, TrendMiner eliminates the need to model the processes because its self-service analytics platform enables the subject matter experts to directly analyze, monitor, and predict process and asset performance.

"TrendMiner aids a best-in-class 40% improvement in plant resource efficiency through its process and asset data analytics capabilities," noted Annaswamy. "It is one of the few market participants to offer fast diagnostics that are not Excel-based and, importantly, its patent-pending pattern recognition software for predictive situations delivers optimal price-performance value."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. In short, the award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner delivers self-service data analytics to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and process manufacturing. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for data captured in time series that allows users to question the data directly without help from a data scientist. The plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment, eliminating the need for infrastructure investment and long implementation projects.

Search, diagnostic and predictive capabilities enable users to speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes and set fingerprints to monitor production. These can be used to send out automated early warnings to control room staff in case of deviation. TrendMiner software also helps team members to capture feedback and leverage knowledge across sites.

TrendMiner offers standard integrations with historians such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21 and Honeywell PHD. TrendMiner, founded in 2008, is a software company with global headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium, and offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and the U.S.

