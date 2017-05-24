TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Brompton Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to declare eligible dividends in the amount of $0.0062 per new common share and $0.62 per new class A common share payable on June 16, 2017 to holders of record on June 9, 2017.
For additional information concerning the Company, please visit our website at www.bromptoncorp.com.
Mark A. Caranci Craig T. Kikuchi President & CEO Chief Financial Officer Brompton Corp. Brompton Corp. (416) 642-6000 (416) 642-6000
