SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that Mike Floyd has joined the company as its new Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice President. An industry veteran, Floyd is responsible for overseeing Tech CU's lending activities and mitigating risk to its loan portfolio.

Floyd joins Tech CU with more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry and a strong background in commercial lending.

"Mike's hire brings additional strength to our company's executive leadership team," said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. "His knowledge, experience and excellent reputation with regulatory agencies will enhance our ability to serve our members and manage credit risk."

Prior to joining Tech CU, Floyd served as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit officer at Montecito Bank & Trust, where he implemented wholesale changes to the bank's credit risk management framework -- ensuring the bank would remain profitable throughout the economic downturn. In addition, Floyd also held senior leadership positions at Los Padres Bank and Santa Barbara Bank and Trust.

"Tech CU has a proven track record of excellence -- not only financially, but in the community as well," said Floyd. "I'm excited to support the credit union's continued growth by effectively managing credit risk."

Floyd graduated from the University of California San Diego with a bachelor's degree in economics. He later graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, where he currently serves on the faculty as Bank Simulation instructor.

ABOUT TECH CU

Tech CU (techcu.com) is a $2.2 billion credit union serving more than 85,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area -- including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. A federally insured, not-for-profit organization, we put the financial interests of our members ahead of shareholder profit by helping members achieve their financial goals on their terms and by sharing the benefits of our growth. Founded in 1960 by a group of forward-thinking employees at Fairchild Semiconductor, today we continue to be an industry leader, providing innovative financial products for all stages of our members' lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. Tech CU consistently achieves high marks for its customer satisfaction and maintains a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation's largest independent rating service for financial institutions. And, with mobile and online banking, 65,000+ surcharge-free ATMs worldwide (more than Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo combined) and convenient branch access to our financial experts, Tech CU makes 24/7 banking easy and empowering.

