The recent UK referendum has impacted a wide range of industries, and food and beverage is no exception. While many UK firms now feel more optimistic about Brexit than they did last year, there is still a considerable amount of uncertainty facing the market. Issues such as trade deals and labor could affect food and beverage businesses going forward.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005297/en/

BizVibe examines how Brexit will impact the UK food and beverage industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a blog titled Many UK Food and Beverage Firms Optimistic Despite Brexit Concerns, BizVibe takes a look at the market's current attitudes towards the upcoming separation from the EU.

BizVibe notes that "Some experts predict that Brexit will help the industry by prompting food manufacturers to process raw materials within the country rather than importing finished goods, but there are other factors at play that could offset this."

Those factors include rules around European workers, since "The UK food industry currently employs 100,000 people from the rest of the EU, and it remains uncertain whether those people will continue working in the country, as well as how difficult it will be for EU nationals to get jobs there in the future."

These are just two of the ways that the UK food and beverage industry is being impacted by the Brexit decision. Companies can expect to feel its influence in both positive and negative ways going forward.

Read the entire blog here: https://www.bizvibe.com/blog/uk-food-beverage-firms-optimistic/

BizVibe is home to nearly 18,000 food and beverage companies in the UK across various sectors including food and beverage processing, storage, packaging, and more. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

In addition to food and beverage companies in the UK, BizVibe is home to a total of 7 million companies across a variety of industries. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real timeClaim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to over seven million company profiles across 700+ industries. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005297/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com