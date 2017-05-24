Research and Markets - Global Glass Fiber Market Report 2017 - Key Vendors are Owens Corning, Jushi, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), PPG Fiber Glass & Taishan Fiberglass

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Glass Fiber Market" report to their offering.

The global glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $9.4 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2022 The major driver for market growth is the rise in demand for glass composite-made products, including bathtubs, pipes, tanks, printed circuit boards, wind blades, and automotive parts.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber industry, include cost optimization and performance enhancement of glass fibers. Other trends include the increased presence of Chinese companies in Europe and in the Middle Eastern through increasing plant capacity, mergers, and acquisitions.

Within the global glass fiber market, transportation is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption. Government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight, and this is the key driver for glass fiber in the transportation industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. Growing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India.



Companies Mentioned



3B the Fiber Glass Company (Goa Glass fiber)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

PPG Fiber Glass

Sichuan Weibo. Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Taiwan Glass Group



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mt5j8z/growth

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716