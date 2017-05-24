KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE May 24, 2017 at 18:00 EET Konecranes has on May 24, 2017 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of Terex Corporation in Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has fallen below 10 percent.



Total positions of Terex Corporation on May 24, 2017:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments (B) in % of issuer rights (A+B) (A) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation of 6.21 - 6.21 82,872,342 the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 14.66 - 14.66 notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



Shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI40002329 5,150,000 - 6.21 - 96 (Class B shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 5,150,000 - 6.21 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Terex Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050





Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).





DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com