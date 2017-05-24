HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCQB: WCUI), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, StealthCo, Inc., dba Stealth Mark has moved its corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant from Centerville, Minnesota to the city of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Oak Ridge is home to United States Department of Energy Facilities that includes a major multi-disciplinary national laboratory and an important national security complex. The city also is headquarters of a consortium of more than 100 PhD-granting colleges and universities.

The town legacy of technology began in 1942 when the administrative and military headquarters for the Manhattan Project was established in the Tennessee hills. The U.S. Government purchased 92 square miles of land on which to build the City of Oak Ridge and the three facilities where uranium-235 and plutonium-239 were developed for the weapons used to end World War II. Within three years, Oak Ridge had accomplished its original mission, and a community that until then had been a secret sprang into the world spotlight.

Known for its world-class science, from access to the legendary Oak Ridge National Laboratory to world-class manufacturing at the Y-12 National Security Complex to a skilled talent pool and some of the finest high-tech R&D minds in the nation, Oak Ridge offers resources rivaling Silicon Valley and the Research Triangle.

Rick Howard, CEO of Stealth Mark, commented, "Stealth Mark at its very heart is a technology company. We are the only anti-counterfeiting specialists that have evolved the common taggant into an Intelligent Microparticle with patented reader and data management system, we created ActiveDuty, a deep-dive digital sociology program for identifying ongoing counterfeit activities on a global scale and yet we have plans to expand our capabilities even more. Relocating here to Oak Ridge is a key part of this plan. The talent for key personnel, the resources of potential partners, and the technical knowledge that is available here in Oak Ridge will help us fast track development of technologies that the market space is seeking."

"Oak Ridge has some of the highest tech jobs in the world," stated Parker Hardy, President of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. He continued, "We were excited that Stealth Mark saw the value in our resources and our people and chose to make this their new business home. I believe they are a perfect fit for the type of businesses that continue to move forward here with innovations in the fields of energy, defense and advanced manufacturing that impact the global markets."

Stealth Mark's new leased facility in Oak Ridge provides the company with needed space for expansion of operations. With 6,400 sq. ft. of available space, the new building greatly expands the production and laboratory areas while also providing much needed office space for the senior staff and office team. The new facility fits the company well, and has many of the required features already in place.

The City of Oak Ridge is located in the eastern part of Tennessee, approximately 22 miles northwest of Knoxville, with a population of approximately 30,000. The City occupies a southern portion of Anderson County and an eastern portion of Roane County. Oak Ridge is approximately 92 square miles in area and includes plant and facilities of the U.S. Department of Energy. Residential, commercial, and municipal owned portions of the City make up nearly 30 square miles. The remaining area of the City is owned by the Department of Energy.

