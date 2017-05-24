HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRRY), provider of green chemistries for the Oil & Gas and Water Industries, announced today that it is commencing an oil well treatment program in Mexico through the Company's dealer, Servicios Ambientales del Golfo S.A. de C.V. The pilot wells to be treated are in a mature oil field along the Gulf of Mexico comprised of over 525 oil wells.

The first pilot wells will be treated with Planet's environmental-friendly, enhanced oil recovery technology, PetroLuxus' WC. The treated pilot wells will be monitored over the course of a 90 day period and evaluated concerning production, crude oil quality, equipment performance and efficiencies.

About Planet Resource Recovery, Inc.

Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. is the developer, manufacturer and marketer of the earth friendly products of the PetroLuxus' Technology Platform which currently include the PetroLuxus' family of products for the Oil & Gas industry and nontoxic AquaLuxus' WC treatment for the water industry. For more information visit: Prry.net

