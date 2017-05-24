Global Automotive Radiator Market - Expected to Reach an Estimated $13.5 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Radiator Market" report to their offering.

The future of the global automotive radiator market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The global automotive radiator market is expected to reach an estimated $13.5 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by value from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers of this market are increasing production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, increasing radiator aftermarket demands, and stringent government emission standard for fuel efficiency.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive radiator industry include development of full-aluminum radiators and development of lead free and electrophoretically coated radiators.



On the basis of our comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the aluminum material segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the global automotive radiator market, the passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest market. Increasing passenger car production is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to high vehicle production, improvements in economic conditions, and increasing investments by the market players within the APAC region.



Companies Mentioned



Behr Hella Service

Calsonic Kansei Corp

City Auto Radiator Co.

Denso Corp.

Keihin Corporation

Mahle Behr Gmbh & Co. KG

Modine Manufacturing Company

Nissens A/S

Sanden Corporation

Valeo SA



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Radiator Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbv32f/growth

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716