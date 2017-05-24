Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - From May 25th to 28th, Vancouver will again be host to a first-class international arts fair, featuring some of the finest artwork from art galleries and artists across Canada and around the world.

Building on Vancouver's rich and thriving arts scene, Art! Vancouver 2017 will be held under the Sails, at the Vancouver Convention Centre East - a stunning and inspirational setting where art enthusiasts and collectors can immerse themselves in a wide array of beautiful artwork.

For more details, please watch this video. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "ART Vancouver" in the search box. The video is also available for viewing on YouTube. (view here)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_48zql8bj/ART-VANCOUVER-May-25th-to-28th-2017

Art! Vancouver is the dream of accomplished artist and curator Lisa Wolfin. Building on her artistic and curatorial experience, Wolfin is making it her mission to develop Art! Vancouver into a must see world class event.

The event will kick-off on Thursday May 25th at 6:00 pm with a VIP Preview, followed from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, with the Face of Art, a runway-style art show where some of the exhibiting artists will walk down the runway and display some of the finest artwork that will be showcased during Art! Vancouver.

Throughout all four days, prominent art professionals will address a variety art world issues.

The show hours will be:

Friday, May 26, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 27, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and

Sunday, May 28, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Please visit www.artvancouver.net for more details. For further information please contact Lisa Wolfin at 604-817-6464 or by email info@artvancouver.net.

