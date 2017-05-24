St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

24 May 2017

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at the offices of Alfred Henry Corporate Finance, Finsgate, 5-7 Cranwood Street, London, EC1V 9EE on 19 June 2017 at 10.30 am.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

