Technavio analysts forecast the global anti-skid ceramic tiles marketto grow to USD 10.89 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 12% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global anti-skid ceramic tiles market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Anti-skid ceramic tiles are slip-resistant tiles that help in the general safety by avoiding slippage accidents. Though the non-residential sector forms the major market for anti-skid ceramic tiles, the residential sector is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to growth in residential construction.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global anti-skid ceramic tiles market:

Booming residential construction in the US

Increase in the number of water theme parks

Floor safety regulations

The construction industry in the US is expected to showcase an upward trend in the next five years, mainly due to the increase in the construction of single-family residential homes. Residential construction is expected to be the major growing segment mainly supported by the government plans to increase the budget allocation to the sector significantly.

"The growth in housing construction is expected to have a positive impact on anti-skid ceramic tiles market as most of the bathrooms, kitchens, and swimming pools of residential homes are equipped with anti-skid ceramic tilessays Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research.

Anti-skid ceramic tiles are highly suitable for wet environments and places that are prone to slippage risks. For instance, tiles used in bathrooms, kitchens, swimming pools, hotels, malls, and water theme parks are usually anti-skid ceramic tiles, as these are proven to provide the anti-slippage conditions in at affordable prices, thereby decreasing accidents due to slippage. To avoid accidents in pool decks, splash pads, and water parks, owners are procuring and paying anti-skid ceramic tiles. Hence, growth in water theme parks will drive the market for these tiles.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), floor and flooring materials contribute directly to more than 2 million fall injuries each year. To tackle these issues and increase safety, there are several regulations that stipulate manufacturers to maintain the specified coefficient of friction (COF).

"High-degree COF is found in anti-skid ceramic tiles, and widely adopted in areas such as bathrooms, swimming pools, and kitchens, to comply with ANSI and NFSI standards. This has greatly boosted the growth of the global anti-skid ceramic tiles marketsays Anju.

