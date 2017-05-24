Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Worth 6.88 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Marketby System (Conventional, Hybrid), Process (Pretreatment, Filtration, Evaporation & Crystallization), End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.67 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.88 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 63 market data tables and 42 figures spread through 142 pages and in-depth TOC on "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/zero-liquid-discharge-system-market-214039545.html



Major drivers in the market include the implementation of stringent environmental regulations and water scarcity across the globe. In addition, rising concerns over the disposal of brine concentrates into oceans is expected to drive the zero liquid discharge systems market.

Based on system, the conventional ZLD system segment is projected to lead the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period

Based on system, the conventional ZLD system segment led the zero liquid discharge systems market in 2015. This growth can be attributed to strict environmental regulations that have forced small-to-large companies to install zero liquid discharge systems. The conventional ZLD system has a standard process for the treatment of effluents and sludge and hence is a widely adopted ZLD system due to its economical nature. Conventional ZLD systems are majorly used across end-use industries for low to medium flowrate effluent plants.

Based on process, the pretreatment segment is projected to lead the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period

Based on process, the pretreatment segment led the zero liquid discharge systems market in 2015 owing to the rising need to treat effluents to eliminate contaminants present in the wastewater prior to its further processing through zero liquid discharge systems. This process involves chemical and/or biological treatment that treats the effluent for further process. The biological treatment method is majorly opted for by end-use industries, such as food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals to treat effluents, whereas the chemical treatment method is majorly adopted in industries, such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and textiles, among others.

Zero liquid discharge systems are widely used in the energy & power end-use industry

Based on end-use industry, the energy & power end-use industry segment led the zero liquid discharge systems market in 2015. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand from the North America and Europe regions, as these regions have a high number of energy & power plants producing large volumes of produced water and effluents. Zero liquid discharge systems in the energy & power end-use industry are used in power plants, oil refineries, and coal-to-chemical plants, among others. Growth in the energy & power end-use industry is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for zero liquid discharge systems.

North America is the largest market for zero liquid discharge systems

The North America region was the largest market for zero liquid discharge systems in 2015 and is expected to continue to lead in the coming years. This region is witnessing a high demand for zero liquid discharge systems from various end-use industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors & electronics. Employment of stringent environmental regulations by countries such as the U.S. and Canada among others, especially in the energy & power end-use industry, have led to an increase in the demand for zero liquid discharge systems in the region.

Key players in the zero liquid discharge systems market are Aquatech International LLC (U.S.), GE Water Process & Technologies (U.S.), Veolia Water Technologies (France), GEA Group (Germany), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), H2O GmbH (Germany), U.S. Water Services (U.S.), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Doosan Hydro Technology LLC (U.S.), Petro Sep Corporation (Canada), IDE Technologies (Israel), Degremont Technologies Ltd. (Switzerland), Oasys Water, Inc. (U.S.), and Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), among others.

