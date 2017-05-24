Vaultive Joins Gemalto on Nine-City Tour to Help Educate Businesses on General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliance

- Traveling GDPR Clinic to Demonstrate How Integrated Identity Protection, Encryption and Key Management Can Support Compliance-

BOSTON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vaultive, an innovator in cloud data security, today announced its participation in Gemalto's GDPR Clinic Tour, a nine-city bus route through the UK, to help educate businesses working toward compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Vaultive joins the tour with Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, to demonstrate how organizations can use the companies' integrated solution to gain increased control over sensitive data in the cloud. GDPR experts are also onboard to provide GDPR readiness consultations.

"Cloud encryption, key management, and strong authentication are essential elements of a sound GDPR compliance strategy," said Jason Hart, VP and Chief Technology Officer, Data Protection, Gemalto. "The combined data protection capabilities of Gemalto and Vaultive reduce the risk of exposing personally identifiable information and give GDPR data protection officers a wide array of new authentication and cloud usage policy controls."

The new international data security law goes into effect May 25, 2018, and will supersede the OECD Principles, the CoE Convention, the EU Data Directive, the Charter of Lisbon and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU. While international governing bodies work to bring tougher procedures and controls to protecting sensitive data, the rapid growth of cloud security models can complicate data privacy and sovereignty, and cloud-based organizations can find themselves non-compliant with evolving data residency and privacy laws.

Vaultive encrypts SaaS application data for the entire duration of its lifecycle in the cloud while preserving SaaS user functionality, and Gemalto's SafeNet KeySecure offers secure and centralized key management with total customer control of their keys. Integrating these two solutions ensures dataand protection rights across the EU no matter where datais processed.

"Tomorrow marks a year to the day for the GDPR implementation deadline, yet many IT leaders are still scrambling to educate themselves on the requirements and the effect it will have on their organizations," said Stu Vaeth, VP, Corporate Development and Alliances, Vaultive."The Gemalto GDPR Clinic Tour is a great opportunity for organizations to advance their knowledge of the regulation and the technical approaches that are available to help mitigate compliance risk."

The GDPR Clinic Tour started on May 23, 2017, in York as part of a nine-city tour through the UK ending at Infosecurity Europe event on June 6, 2017, where Gemalto will also be exhibiting at booth No. B140. The tour stops include:

• York May 23 and May 24 • Chesterfield May 26 • Leeds May 25 • Birmingham May 30 • Milton Keynes May 31 • Oxford June 1 • Reading June 2 • Alton June 5 • InfoSecurity, London June 6 - June 8

For more information on the GDPR Clinic tour, or to schedule an appointment at one of the stops, please visit the Gemalto event registration page.

About Vaultive

Vaultive addresses the most pressing security issues that prevent enterprises from adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, including data security, regulatory compliance, international data privacy laws, and government data access concerns. The Vaultive Cloud Security Platform puts powerful policy, data encryption, and auditing capabilities directly in the hands of the IT team while preserving a seamless and responsive cloud application experience for users. Its flexible and highly scalable architecture helps IT teams apply a unified set of cloud security controls and best practices across all of their cloud applications. Vaultive is headquartered in Boston with research and development in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit: www.vaultive.com.

