

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s website suffered an outage on Monday and Tuesday due to power failure and other problems at a server farm.



The site is now back online after being down for less than 24 hours, according to a report in Bloomberg citing an unidentified person.



The website showed an error message saying, 'We are usually awesome at this. Please don't refresh your browser. You'll be back in the flow shortly.'



According to market experts, this could lead to significant losses for the company, as the retailer tries to boost its online presence. According to an analysts interviewed by Bloomberg, three days of an outage would likely have cost the company nearly $425,000 in lost sales.



'Our website is in temporary Savasana-sorry for the hold up. We've flagged this with our teams and they're working on a fix,' the company replied to a customer complaint on the Twitter.



Meanwhile, the company is reportedly in the later stages of negotiating a lease on an 8,000-square-foot storefront across from Rockefeller Center on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Beauty retailer Sephora vacated the space when it moved to new space earlier this year.



