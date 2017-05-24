Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Share Conversion Announcement

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

24th May 2017

Completion of 30th April 2017 Share Conversion

Following the publication on 23rd May 2017 of final month-end net asset values for 30th April 2017 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30th April share conversion date:

1.235428 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.809435 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

USD 44,118 shares of no par value into 35,710 GBP shares

GBP 60 shares of no par value into 74 USD shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

USD 29,412 shares of no par value into 23,807 GBP shares

GBP 40 shares of no par value into 49 USD shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 47,462,941 US Dollar shares; and

- 2,045,060 Sterling shares

- 31,641,982 US Dollar B shares; and

- 1,363,388 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 74 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 30 May 2017.

The Share conversion took place on 24th May 2017



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com



