According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) marketis projected to grow to USD 1,112.5 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 13% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system is an optical character recognition (OCR) system, which is implemented using cameras and software to analyze the captured pictures. The increasing need to ensure security and curb attacks, issues, and threats is creating a high demand for ANPR systems.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global automatic number plate recognition market into the following segments:

Surveillance

Toll management

Traffic management

Parking management

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global ANPR market are discussed below:

Surveillance

"The surveillance sector occupied nearly two-fifth of the automatic number plate recognition market in 2016, and is expected to grow at a moderate rate through the forecast periodsays Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for M2M and connected devices research.

Surveillance is mainly used by law enforcement agencies to detect, deter, and disrupt criminal activities, including tackling organized crime groups and terrorists. Surveillance is usually carried out by recording vehicle movements in a network of numerous cameras, storing the captured data, and use it to analyze incidences for investigation.

Toll management

Toll management of the global ANPR market is expected to grow swiftly, due to the high adoption of these systems in both developed and developing countries. The ANPR systems not only eliminate or reduce the need for human interaction but also increase the efficiency of toll booths. There are numerous toll collection booths, which combine radio frequency identification and ANPR systems. Some of the countries which have implemented ANPR system for toll management include the US, Australia, Spain, South Korea, New Zealand, Ireland, and Israel.

Traffic management

"Traffic management is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the automatic number plate recognition market, due to its wide adoption in developed and developing countries to streamline traffic flow in citiessays Amrita.

CCTV cameras are used in combination with ANPR systems to give real-time data to traffic control centers, allowing them to manage the traffic effectively. ANPR systems are mainly used to track and monitor the travel information of individual vehicles, which helps in analyzing the speed and flow of vehicles in various routes.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

ARH

ELSAG

NDI Recognition Systems

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

