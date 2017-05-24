Bill Lerner iPark Renews Commitment to Sustainability with New EV Charging Stations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Renowned businessman and devoted environmentalist, Bill Lerner took over as President and CEO of Imperial Parking Systems, and it was then that he assumed the role of applying aggressive expansion strategies at the firm, meanwhile redesigning and thoroughly modernizing each operational function. Twenty years later and with a new name for a digital era, Lerner has grown iPark into the largest and most technologically advanced, privately owned parking garage operator in New York with nearly 150 facilities. The company's newly gained prominence has allowed for recent partnerships with Tesla Motors, Inc. and Beam Charging, a subsidiary of CarCharging, which have led to the installation of charging stations for hybrid and electric vehicles in over 25 garages, cementing iPark as a pioneer of eco-friendly parking.

"In 2014, the United States imported about 27% of the petroleum it consumed, and transportation was responsible for nearly three quarters of total consumption. With much of the world's petroleum reserves located in politically volatile countries, the United States is constantly vulnerable to price spikes and supply disruptions," as reported by Alternative Fuels Data Center. Hybrid (HEVs) and plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) can help increase energy security, improve fuel economy, lower fuel costs, and reduce harmful emissions. These vehicles are capable of using off-board sources of electricity, produced in the U.S. almost strictly from domestic coal, nuclear energy, natural gas, and renewable resources, noted Bill Lerner. In addition, these cars produce zero tailpipe emissions when in all-electric mode.

The next generation fast EV charging stations installed in iPark garages utilize recently patented split rotor generators combined with a 120 horsepower natural gas engine for a green, grid-free charge, Lerner explained. The iPark app will conveniently guide people to the facilities equipped with these stations. Differing from current services that require 360 to 480 three-phase grid power, the next gen fast EV stations create their own electrical power internally, using a quite engine to drive the unique generator, allowing them to always be available, regardless of the status of the grid. With prices per charge as much as 60% lower than traditional charging stations, these advancements allow for a lower cost to both the consumer and the surrounding environment.

Bill Lerner is an American businessman and philanthropist best known for his successes as the CEO of iPark and for the work of his charity, Billy4Kids. Founded by Lerner's father over 60 years ago, iPark began as a single 25-car lot for veterans returning to work in the city, known then as Imperial Parking Systems. Since Bill Lerner took over as President & CEO in 1997, the company has expanded to nearly 150 facilities, and is currently the largest family owned parking garage operator in New York. In 2013, he co-founded Billy4Kids, a non-profit that provides shoes for under resourced children in developing countries. With over 4,000 pairs of shoes delivered to date, Lerner's work has earned him the Humanitarian Award at the annual Edeyo Gives Hope Gala, and recognition from St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children for three consecutive years.

