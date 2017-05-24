Havas Group Acquires Sorento, An India-based Health-and-Wellness Communications Agency

The addition serves to establish Havas Health & You with a cornerstone health-and-wellness agency in the growing Indian market

MUMBAI, India, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Group is expanding its capabilities and footprint in the important and burgeoning Indian market by adding Sorento to its roster of agencies. Sorento will integrate the Havas Health & You business unit and be rebranded Havas Life Sorento. This strategic acquisition will allow Havas to further develop its regional presence and add to its depth and breadth in India to deliver for global clients.

Sorento's current client base is a strong and complementary mix for Havas' health-and-wellness activities, with such international clients as Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, MSD, along with local pharmas including Alkem, Dr. Reddy's, Finlinea Healthwits, Glenmark and Torrent. The agency is well regarded by clients and peers and is the only Indian healthcare agency to have won the prestigious Cannes Lion.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO, Havas Group, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Sorento to our group. The team will partner with Havas Health & You India to create a broader health-and-wellness offering in the region for our existing global clients and provide a new infusion of energy that will allow us to expand our APAC capabilities."

Following the acquisition, the management team of Susan Josi and Sangeeta Barde-Sorento's co-founders and managing partners-will continue to head up the team of more than 70 health-and-wellness comms professionals. Josi and Barde will report to Charles Houdoux, CEO, Havas Health & You APAC, and will work closely with local Havas India management for day-to-day operations.

Barde and Josi said:"At Sorento we passionately believe that even complex healthcare brand problems can be solved with insightful and creative ideas. Our years of dedication and the commitment of many people who have been associated with Sorento have allowed us to forge strong partnerships with our clients and help build their brands in India. Joining hands with Havas will equip us to look beyond our current frontiers and make us an even more valued partner in India and beyond."

Josi, with a Master's in Pharmacy and Management, has more than 28 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Barde has more than 22 years of experience in pharma marketing and healthcare communications and trained as a microbiologist before going on to earn a Master's in Marketing Management.

"The Sorento culture of innovative, best-in-class client service makes it an ideal fit for the Havas Health & You family. Its integrated approach to brand stewardship has resulted in long-term relationships with clients, which also aligns with our client-first philosophy," added Donna Murphy, CEO, Havas Health & You.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in over 100 countries. Havas Group is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, the Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and healthcare & wellness) within our Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients.

ToBetterTogether Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: www.havasgroup.com

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Havas Lynx and Havas Life PR, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health and wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to http://www.HavasHealthandYou.com

Media Contact:

Marian Salzman

Chief Executive Officer, Havas PR

+1 646-361-1837

marian.salzman@havas.com

@mariansalzman

Contact:

Lorella Gessa

Chief Communications Officer, Havas Group

+33 (0)1 58 47 90 36

lorella.gessa@havas.com

@Lorella_Gessa

Aurélie Jolion

Director of Investor Relations, Havas Group

+33 (0)1 58 47 92 42

aurelie.jolion@havas.com



29-30 quai de Dion Bouton, 92817 Puteaux Cedex, France

Tel +33 (0) 1 58 47 80 00

SA au capital de 167 862 108 € - 335 480 265 RCS Nanterre - APE 7311Z

www.havasgroup.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HavasGroup/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HavasGroup

Google +: http://bit.ly/163Ii2y

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/Havas