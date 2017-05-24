Addivant: EFSA Further Expands Food-Contact Approvals for Addivant's Nonylphenol-Free Antioxidant, WESTON® 705

DANBURY, Conn., May 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addivant, the world leading supplier of liquid phosphite antioxidants for plastics, has announced that the European Food Standards Agency (EFSA) has further expanded the approval for the use of Addivant's nonylphenol-free stabilizer, WESTON® 705, to an even broader range of food-contact applications.

This expansion by EFSA increases WESTON® 705's Specific Migration Limit (SML) by a factor of 2 to 10mg/kg. This makes WESTON® 705 the perfect stabilization solution for the most demanding food packaging applications such as fatty food or alcohol content packaging. Tested against the newest and most stringent food-contact standards, WESTON® 705 is the only antioxidant for plastics with a fully tested Non-Intentionally Added Substances profile.

"Regulatory bodies are actively restricting migration limits on all packaging components, and are using new toxicological standards that make it extremely difficult for a new additive to be launched in food-contact applications," said John Steitz, Addivant's CEO. "This expansion of the migration limit for WESTON® 705 is yet another confirmation of its unique safety profile, making WESTON® 705 the safest new liquid antioxidant developed over the last 20 years."

About WESTON® 705

Already approved in more than 180 countries for food-contact packaging, WESTON® 705 is the only nonylphenol-free liquid phosphite antioxidant alternative with food- contact approvals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China. This enables resin producers and packaging manufacturers to employ a single, global solution for Consumer Packaged Goods for customers looking to stay ahead of the regulatory curve. The result of more than seven years of research and investment, WESTON® 705 is the most thoroughly tested new plastic antioxidant on the market today.

About Addivant

Addivant is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors and intermediates. Addivant is an international company, with 11 plants on five continents, as well as research, manufacturing and sales facilities around the globe. Addivant maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA, with regional headquarters in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital. Visit www.addivant.com (http://www.addivant.com/) for more information.

