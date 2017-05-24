

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple recorded a surge in government requests for data relating to national security in the second half of 2016, according to a report released by the iPhone maker.



Apple released its biannual transparency report on Tuesday. The company declared that it received between 5,750 and 5,999 national security orders during the second half of 2016. This was up from the 2,999 it got in the first half of 2016. Those orders affected between 4,750 and 4,999 user accounts.



Apple said it wanted to be more specific in its transparency report, however, it can only report the number of security orders it received in a range of 250 because of federal regulation.



Apple, like other major tech companies, has never had a healthy relationships with law officials. Last year, a federal judge asked Apple to unlock an iPhone that belonged to Syed Farook as part of FBI investigation. Farook was responsible for the shootings in San Bernardino in December that killed 14 people. Apple CEO Tim Cook had bluntly refused to help.



Worldwide, governments placed 30,184 requests relating to devices in the second half of 2016. That affected to 151,105 devices in total as more than one device could be of interest per request.



