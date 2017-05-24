CHEYENNE, WY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- PM&E, Inc. (OTC: PMEA) is pleased to announce an update on the acquisition of EVADA Aircraft assets by SEILON Inc. (OTC: SEIL).

In addition, the company will be providing a stock dividend of its solar division SUNCETIX: http://www.suncetix.com to all registered shareholders. The new corporation EMERGING SOLAR LTD. will be run by Thomas Hamilton and will focus on markets of renewable energies in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "Most shareholders were unaware that we had a solar division due to our focus on EVADA so it may come as a surprise to many, but this is something that is in the best interest of the company and our investors. The payment of this dividend is a clear way to say thank you to all our shareholders for their patience. Further details on the dividend will be forthcoming."

Mr. Bourne finished up with, "Some of our shareholders are asking for the exact time frame to convert PMEA shares into SEIL as a result of the acquisition of EVADA Assets by SEIL, this will all depend on the time set by the regulatory authorities once all administrational tasks have been achieved, and as always we thank you for continued support, during this transition."

