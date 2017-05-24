NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - DJI has officially unveiled the newest member of its commercial drone family, the compact-but-capable Spark quadcopter. Small in stature, but fully charged with power and potential, the aptly named Spark proves size truly doesn't matter. Dimensions aside, It boasts several features that rival its bigger brother, the Mavic Pro, including a gimbal-stabilized camera with 1.2/3" CMOS sensor, 16-minute-max flight time, and top speed of 30-plus mph -- all of this in about half the size and weight.The smaller airframe means you can take the Spark anywhere, no specialty case required -- just toss it in a purse or shoulder bag and get moving.

2-Axis Stabilized Gimbal Camera

12MP Still Photos / 1080p/30 Video

3D Obstacle-Detection System

GPS and Indoor Navigation

2.4 / 5.8 GHz Radio Maximizes Reception

Up to 1.2 Mile Control Range

Top Speed of 31 mph in Sport Mode

Up to 16 Minutes Flying Time

But the Spark's miniaturized dimensions aren't merely about the convenience of easy travel. No -- what really makes it such a ground-breaking device is its ability to fly where other advanced drones can't. Or won't. DJI demonstrated this go-anywhere capability in a promotional video that showed the Spark zipping through various tight spaces and crowded channels, including a maze of narrowly-stacked library books, and through the spiraling track of a roller coaster. This ability to navigate and shoot footage in areas previously too precarious to pilot should open a whole new world of aerial adventure and photographic opportunities for consumers -- to say nothing of new FPV possibilities and indoor racing applications.

Along with Spark, several accessories and add-ons were also revealed, including various new colors of the customizable top plate, props and prop guards, batteries, charging hub, and more. You can order the new DJI Spark and all its accessories now at B&H Photo.

