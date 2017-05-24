Technavio's latest report on the global automotive mudguards marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005700/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive mudguards market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global automotive mudguards market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Mudguard is a rectangular sheet of flexible hard material used to prevent flying debris from hitting the underside of the engine. Mudguards are made of steel, aluminum, and composite plastics. Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive mudguards market to reach 405.69 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 5% over the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive mudguards market according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Truck makers to improve mudguard designs for improving aerodynamics

Natural fibers used for making mudguards

Steel mudguards being phased out due to lightweighting

Truck makers to improve mudguard designs for improving aerodynamics

Maximizing the productivity of long-haul trucks and other commercial vehicles has been the main aim of automotive manufacturers for nearly a decade. Fluctuating fuel prices and a decrease of total freight to be transported have caused freight operators to focus mainly on choosing the most productive commercial vehicle to maximize their profits.

"Manufacturers have been introducing innovative engines and changes in vehicle designs, especially within the vehicle to reduce the amount of drag caused due to air resistance. One of the key external features optimized are the mudguardssays Neelam Barua, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

Natural fibers used for making mudguards

The automobile industry is focusing on increasing the strength of the various automotive components used, without increasing its weight. Various components previously made of metal are now replaced by lightweight alloys, aluminum, and hard composite plastic counterparts, which offer the same strength as steel but at half the weight.

Rubber mudguards have been replaced by heavy steel plates and later by composite plastic mudguards made of polypropylene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) materials. Plastic composites are non-degradable; hence, degradable composite material that can effectively replace plastic composites is being researched by equipment makers.

Steel mudguards being phased out due to lightweighting

Steel mudguards of commercial vehicles are being swiftly phased out and are replaced by composite mudguards to reduce weight. Automakers are increasingly focusing on lightweighting the vehicle to boost the freight carrying capacity of the commercial truck and improve the fuel economy.

"Aluminum mudguards are expected to be extensively used during the forecast period to achieve more than 9% reduction in weight and an about 6% increase in fuel efficiency. Carbon dioxide emissions can be greatly reduced by making this simple change in vehiclessays Neelam.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Seats Market 2017-2021

Global Two-wheeler Upside-down Forks Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tirespowertrain, and automotive services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005700/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com