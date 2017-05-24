VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Cambridge House International has built flagship, must-attend events in the junior mining industry for 25 years. On May 28 & 29 the company will host over 40 expert analysts in Vancouver for a two-day event, the International Metal Writers Conference. The conference will gather the most invested minds from around the world to share ideas and strategies on making money in the next junior mining bull market.

Panel discussions will include the future of energy production, storage and efficiency, stock picking by the top newsletter writers in the business, company showcases hosted by US Global Investors, and a special feature on Millennial CEO's that have already generated hundreds of millions in wealth. In total there will be over 100 panel and keynote talks throughout the conference.

Over 60 junior mining companies with projects across the globe will exhibit on the exhibition floor. Cambridge House International recently unveiled a one-on-one meeting platform, allowing all investors to pre-book meetings with all exhibiting companies. All exhibiting companies will be able to request meetings with conference speakers, and pre-qualified investors. Meetings are scheduled in a VIP room complete with a concierge host and coffee service.

Over 20% of Cambridge House attendees identify as having over $500,000 currently invested in junior mining stocks, and over 50% identify as having over $100,000 currently invested. The International Metal Writers Conference anticipates 3,500 investors to attend.

Sponsored by U.S. Global Investors Inc, Yukon Mining Alliance, Bunker Hill Mining, and the Mining Recruitment Group, The International Metal Writers Conference will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the Pan Pacific Hotel. Attendees can pre-register online for complimentary admission at MetalWriters.com or pay $20 at the door.

For more information on the International Metal Writers Conference, please visit: MetalWriters.com or contact info@cambridgehouse.com or 604-687-4151.

