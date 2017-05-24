Nick Kohlschreiber Delivers Creative Brand Marketing Strategies via Social Media

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / In today's marketplace, social media presence is essential when striving for creative and impactful brand marketing. Serial entrepreneur Nick Kohlschreiber recognized this need several years ago, and continues to develop and implement effective social media strategies that generate significant leads and conversions for brands in a wide variety of industries. By continuing to monitor current trends while embracing innovative marketing techniques, the Newport Beach media executive has established himself as an effective visionary, with the keen ability to achieve sustainable results for his clients.

The modern social media landscape offers unprecedented engagement with consumers. "Companies can not only easily communicate any message they desire to their target audiences, but they can also interact with individual customers from around the world in real time," writes Forbes contributor Dennis Kirwan. "If done correctly, companies can shape the way in which the public perceives their brand, while at the same time facilitating discussions that can establish or solidify their brand's authority online." Current data and statistics provide clear backup to these sentiments. According to Statista, 97% of the global share of companies now employ social media in their marketing efforts. Facebook, the world's largest and most influential social platform, accounts for nearly 25% of web traffic all on its own, based on a 2015 Shareaholic report. These numbers highlight the need for ongoing fluidity and innovation in terms of access and engagement for brands in every industry.

The most effective marketing campaigns on any platform involve an acute awareness of specific customer preferences and habits. By focusing on methods that best fit a brand, Nick Kohlschreiber offers clients precise and direct access to a targeted consumer base, providing direct engagement in an unintrusive way. He also advises companies in reevaluating their strategies when new entities emerge that could offer higher degrees of strategic brand marketing. Kohlschreiber applies his experience and knowledge towards development as well; he recently announced the creation of an online monetization platform that will allow businesses to take full advantage of their social media presence. By utilizing advanced technologies, his model capitalizes upon the exponential growth of networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, by building an engaging brand reputation that converts potential customers in a rapid and cost-effective manner.

Nick Kohlschreiber is an experienced businessman and renowned entrepreneur who began his career at a young age as the marketing head of an online wholesale product entity. His strategic methods and innovative approach invigorated sales via online retailing and direct shipping of products to its consumers, leading to a substantial increase of the company's size and profits in the process. Currently the owner of a media business based in Newport Beach, Kohlschreiber offers his clients creative marketing solutions that generate lasting results across numerous platforms. In his spare time, Nick maintains a focus on philanthropy by assisting both local charities and various international non-profit organizations.

Nick Kohlschreiber - Expert in Modern Marketing: http://www.nickkohlschreibernews.com

Nick Kohlschreiber - The Relationship Between Marketing and Modern Technology: http://finance.yahoo.com/news/nick-kohlschreiber-relationship-between-marketing-012100851.html

Nick Kohlschreiber on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/nkohlschreiber1

Contact Information:

NickKohlschreiberNews.com

www.NickKohlschreiberNews.com

contact@nickkohlschreibernews.com

SOURCE: Nick Kohlschreiber