Leek Finance Number Nineteen Plc - Notice of Cancellation of Listing

Notice of Cancellation of Listing

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST AND CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE REGULATED MARKET OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

LEEK FINANCE NUMBER NINETEEN PLC

4th Floor, 40 Dukes Place, London EC3A 7NH

Registered in England and Wales as company number 05965873

(the "Issuer")

Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "Exchange"):

£28,000,000 Class A1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294474464, Common Code: 029447446);

U.S$255,000,000 Class A1b Mortgage Back Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (Regulation S Notes ISIN: XS0294475867, Regulation S Notes Common Code: 029447586, Rule 144A Notes ISIN: US52426WAA45, Regulation 144A Notes Common Code: 029499136, Regulation 144A Notes CUSIP: 52426WAA4);

£110,000,000 Class A2a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294479778, Common Code: 029447977);

U.S.$624,100,000 Class A2b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (Regulation S Notes ISIN: XS0294480602, Regulation S Notes Common Code: 029448060, Rule 144A Notes ISIN: US52426WAB28, Rule 144A Notes Common Code: 029499152, Rule 144A Notes CUSIP: 52426WAB2)

€124,500,000 Class A2c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294482483, Common Code: 029448248);

£23,000,000 Class Ma Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294483614, Common Code: 029448361);

€68,000,000 Class Mc Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294484349, Common Code: 029448434);

£12,000,000 Class Ba Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294484778, Common Code: 029448477);

€51,000,000 Class Bc Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294485072, Common Code: 029448507);

£6,000,000 Class Ca Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294485403, Common Code: 029448540);

€32,900,000 Class Cc Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294486476, Common Code: 029448647)

£13,000,000 Class Da Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294486559, Common Code: 029448655)

€6,700,000 Class Dc Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS0294486716, Common Code: 029448671)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

the London Stock Exchange plc (the "Exchange") has been informed by the Issuer that the Issuer will fully redeem all of the outstanding Notes on 21 June 2017 (the "Optional Redemption Date"), pursuant to Condition 6(d) of the Notes constituted by a trust deed dated 17 April 2007 and as supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 6 June 2011 and by a second supplemental trust deed dated 31 January 2014 between the Issuer and Capita Trust Company Limited as Trustee (the "Trust Deed"); Written request will be made to the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the "UKLA") to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List maintained by the UKLA with effect from 23 June 2017 ; and the Exchange will cancel the admission of the Notes to trading on the Exchange with effect from 23 June 2017 .

Dated 24 May 2017