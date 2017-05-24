Agriculture & Farm Equipment/Machinery Market to Reach $243 Billion by 2025 - Driven by Increasing Sales in Developing Nations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global agriculture equipment/machinery market is expected to reach USD 243.4 billion by 2025. The rising population has escalated the demand for food and pressurized the agriculture sector to be increasingly efficient and productive. This is anticipated to drive the demand for farm equipment market across the globe over the forecast period.



Agriculture/Farm machinery includes a variety of tools and machinery that are used in several agricultural processes to improve output and enhance the overall quality of crops. Reduced labor availability is another reason for the growing demand of farm equipment. Agriculture is a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. Labor employment has become expensive, owing to the insufficient labor supply which is attributed to people opting other jobs.



Additionally, the increasing adoption of technology-driven agriculture equipment is also anticipated to drive market demand. Farmers are adopting modern agricultural technologies to increase farm yield, due to the increasing food demand. The technological advancements in agriculture automation and robotics are fuelling the espousal of farm equipment across the globe.



The growth is also estimated to be driven by the increasing sales in developing nations, such as India, China, and Brazil, as these countries continue to mechanize their agricultural sectors. Furthermore, a strong economic growth and population expansion are expected to impose pressure on the agriculture sectors to be more competent, thus increasing sales.



AGCO Corporation

Agrocenter Ltd.

Agromaster

Amazone Ltd.

APV - Technische Produkte GmbH

Bellota

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Escorts Group

Horsch Maschinen GmbH

ISEKI & Co., Ltd.

J.CBamford Excavators Ltd.

John Deere (Deere & Company)

Kivon RUS

Klever

Kongskilde

Krukowiak PvtLtd.

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn Group S.A.

Kverneland A.S.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Agriculture Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Agriculture Equipment: Product Outlook



5. Agriculture Equipment: Application Outlook



6. Agriculture Equipment Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



