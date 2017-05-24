Escape for Summer with Virgin Limited Edition

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Virgin Limited Edition has launched a new selection of package holidays. From secluded mountain retreats to incredible safari experiences there's something for everyone to enjoy this summer, and with a selection of hand-picked offers now is the time to book an unforgettable getaway.

Kasbah Tamadotis the perfect place to cool off from the city and enjoy poolside lounging or sipping ice-cold drinks in the shade. The Kasbah is situated an hour's drive from Marrakech airport which can be reached via direct flights from Dubai to Casablanca, followed by a short internal flight to Marrakech. Stay a little longer with one night free for stays of four nights or more until 31st August.

It's only 5 hours' flight to Nairobi from Dubai and a short onward flight will reach the heart of a safari adventure atMahali Mzuri. On twice daily game drives there's the chance to catch a glimpse of one of the seven 'new' wonders of the world, the Great Migration. This incredible spectacle sees over a million animals make an epic 1600km journey through Kenya and Tanzania and is best viewed between July and September in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy. In between exciting wildlife encounters, community tours offer the rare chance to become immersed in Maasai traditions and culture, visiting a local school or experiencing the hustle and bustle of a nearby village.

The mountains are calling atThe Lodgein Verbier, Switzerland. With a direct flight from Dubai to Geneva, followed by a train to the mountains, the stresses of city life melt away during the journey to this luxurious retreat. Enjoy relaxation with bespoke treatments in the private spa room or get active in the fresh air with hiking, mountain biking and paragliding. Book a stay of 4 nights or more and receive your final night for free.

For bookings please call 0800-716-919 (toll free) or +44(0)208-600-0430 alternatively visithttp://www.virginlimitededition.comfor more details.