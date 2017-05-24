sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,98 Euro		+0,569
+3,47 %
WKN: A2DH0T ISIN: US89686D1054 Ticker-Symbol: TVAG 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,917
16,961
19:17
16,905
16,974
19:17
24.05.2017 | 18:28
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

trivago N.V.: trivago N.V. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

trivago N.V. / trivago N.V. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - May 24, 2017 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 9, 2017 at Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Amsterdam, Stationsplein ZW 951, 1117 CE Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands. The meeting will start at 3:00 p.m. CET.

The convening notice and explanatory notes for the general meeting are available free of charge in the Investor Relations section of trivago N.V.'s corporate website at ir.trivago.com. They are also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About trivago
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels. trivago's mission is to "be the traveler's first and independent source of information for finding the ideal hotel at the lowest rate." As of December 31, 2016, trivago's global hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels in over 190 countries.  trivago's platform can be accessed globally via 55 localized websites and apps in 33 languages.

Media Contact
Sydney Burdick
corporate.communication@trivago.com

IR Contact
Matthias Tillmann
ir@trivago.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: trivago N.V. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

trivago N.V.
Bennigsen-Platz 1 Düsseldorf Germany



© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)