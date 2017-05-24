

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc Unaudited Interim Results for the six month period ending 31 March 2017



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Ordinary Shares (as at 31 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 30 September 2016* March):



Net asset value per share 78.12p 73.91p 75.93p



Cumulative distributions paid 44.25p 40.25p 42.00p per share since launch



Total return per share 122.37p 114.16p 117.93p



Earnings per share (basic and diluted):



Revenue return (0.14)p (0.20)p (0.11)p



Capital return 4.12p 1.72p 5.69p



Combined return 3.98p 1.52p 5.58p



Dividends per share:



Interim proposed/paid 1.75p 1.75p 1.75p



Final paid - - 2.25p



Ongoing Expense Ratio** 1.83% 2.23% 1.99%



Performance Benchmark:



FTSE AIM All-share Index 96.42 82.93 84.98 (rebased to 100 at 29 October 2004)



* 30 September 2016 financial highlights represent annual results ** Calculated as total expenses (annualised for half yearly results) minus ad hoc legal costs and adjusted for trail commission written off, divided by period end net assets



INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The objective of the VCT is to achieve long term capital growth and to maximise tax free distributions to shareholders by investing in a diversified portfolio of small UK companies primarily traded on AIM. At least 70% of the Company's funds must be invested in qualifying holdings within three years of raising the funds. The balance of the Company's funds will be invested in liquid assets (such as fixed income securities and bank deposits) and non-qualifying equity investments on an opportunistic basis. The Company is managed as a Venture Capital Trust in order that shareholders in the Company may benefit from the tax relief available.



CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT



INTRODUCTION In the first half of the financial year the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased from 75.93 pence to 78.12 pence equivalent to an increase of 5.8% after adding back the 2.25 pence dividend distributed in January 2017. During the same period the FTSE 100 Total Return Index rose 8.1% and the FTSE AIM All Share Total Return Index rose 14.3%.



RESULTS The gain per share for the six month period was 3.98 pence per share (comprising revenue losses of 0.14 pence and capital gains of 4.12 pence). At 31 March 2017 the total return since inception of the fund was 122.37 pence.



INVESTMENTS The investment manager, Hargreave Hale Limited, invested a further £3.44 million in 9 qualifying companies during the period of which 6 were AIM companies and 3 unquoted. The fair value of qualifying investments at 31 March 2017 was £33.33 million invested in 69 AIM companies and 10 unquoted companies. The balance of the funds was held in a mix of cash and non-qualifying equities.



At 31 March 2017 the VCT was 87.30% invested as measured by HMRC.



DIVIDEND A final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2016 of 2.25 pence was paid on 17 January 2017.



The directors continue to maintain a policy of distributing at least 5% of the year end NAV to shareholders. An interim dividend of 1.75 pence (2016: 1.75p) will be paid on 30 June 2017, with an ex-dividend date of 8 June 2017 and a record date of 9 June 2017.



BUYBACKS We have been able to maintain our policy of offering our shareholders an efficient exit route through the buyback scheme. In total, 318,221 shares were repurchased during the six month period ending 31 March 2017 at a weighted average price of 74.59 pence per share. Since the period a further 206,867 shares have been repurchased at a weighted average price of 76.07 pence.



The Board continues to target a share price discount of 5% of the NAV per share (as measured against the mid-price) for market purchases. It should be emphasised that this target is non-binding and dependent on circumstances, including the Company's liquidity from time to time and market conditions.



JOINT OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION - 2015 On 17 November 2016 the joint offer for subscription for new shares in Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc and Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (launched in December 2015) was closed with £12.46 million raised for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc.



JOINT OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION - 2016 The Directors of the Company announced on 14 December 2016 the launch of a new joint offer for subscription for shares in both Hargreave Hale AIM VCTs to raise up to £10 million in the Company and up to £10 million in Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc. The offer was approved by shareholders of the Company at a general meeting on 12 January 2017 and was open to both new and existing shareholders.



On 9 March 2017 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announced that it had received applications in excess of £10 million and, accordingly, the directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announced that they intended to utilise the £5 million Over-Allotment Facility.



On 15 March 2017 the Company announced that the offer was fully subscribed, resulting in gross funds being received of £15 million and the issue of 18.96 million new shares in the Company.



I am pleased to report that an immediate effect is that the ongoing expense ratio has dropped from 1.99% in September 2016 to 1.83% as at 31 March 2017.



VCT REGULATION In order to comply with EU regulations regarding State Aid, the VCT rules were subject to substantial changes in the budget on 8 July 2015, which came into effect on 18 November 2015. In the round we do not think these rules have greatly affected the Company, although we will no longer be able to make non- qualifying investments in companies listed on AIM or UK government bonds. We are able to continue to invest via the Marlborough Special Situations Fund and we are free to invest in companies listed on the main market.



BOARD CHANGES Giles Hargreave resigned as a director of the Company on 13 December 2016. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Giles for all his hard work on the Board. Following the resignation of Giles Hargreave, Oliver Bedford was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company on 13 December 2016. I am pleased to report that Giles still works for the manager and that we still benefit from his expertise and sagacity.



ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS Following approval at a general meeting on 12 January 2017, the Company has adopted electronic communications. Your Board believes this is beneficial to the Company and its shareholders and will result in substantial cost savings and improved timeliness and transparency of communications.



AUDIT TENDER As announced in the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2016 a mandatory audit tender is required in the current year. I am pleased to confirm the process is underway and a further update will be given in due course.



OUTLOOK The outcome of the American elections and Brexit vote does not appear to have had an adverse effect on the stock markets and the drop in the value of sterling seems to have a beneficial effect on exports and the balance of trade. After the results of recent polls around the world I am reluctant to publish my views on the outcome of the forthcoming election!



For the next two years it seems that we will suffer the media's fascination with the Brexit negotiations. Given that the EU has only managed to negotiate one trade deal, Canada, in the last 10 or so years it is hard to believe that the UK will achieve much in two. This will have little effect in the short term but may make the markets more volatile in the longer term. We continue to invest in companies with good management and robust business plans that we hope will weather any storms. Furthermore we are seeing more private equity opportunities in sound companies with future growth and these will not be affected by the vagaries of the market.



SIR AUBREY BROCKLEBANK BT. Chairman



Date: 24 May 2017 INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT



INTRODUCTION This report covers the first half of the 2016/17 financial year, 1 October 2016 to 31 March 2017. The manager's report contains references to movements in the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and Total Return per share (NAV per share plus distributed earnings per share). Movements in the NAV per share do not necessarily mirror the earnings per share (EPS) reported in the accounts and elsewhere, which convey the profit after tax for the company within the reported period as a function of the weighted average number of shares in issue for the period.



INVESTMENT REPORT The period under review was a strong period for equities with markets taking Trump's election as the US President as a substantial positive despite the many political uncertainties that accompanied his victory. Politics aside, global economic growth was robust, with US GDP growth and low interest rates leading developed markets higher. Although not new news, ongoing weakness in sterling helped UK equities continue their strong run with foreign earnings providing a welcome earnings kicker for export orientated companies. By and large, VCT regulations channel us into small domestically focussed growth stories, so we were unable to fully benefit from the trend that persisted through much of the first quarter of the financial year, although we did derive some benefit through companies such as Abcam and Craneware, as well as parts of our non-qualifying portfolio. The positive mood within the major indices filtered down the chain and the second quarter saw a beneficial uptick in risk sentiment within smallcap equities, which favoured our qualifying investments.



The second half of the financial year has already thrown up a number of risks and surprises, the French and UK elections being the most recent examples. Doubtless there will be more; however, for now the UK economy feels strong enough and, although we have seen some evidence of weakness within the housing market and elements of the casual dining sub-sector, by and large the macro picture remains workable. We expect the UK consumer to be more challenged this year as real wage growth turns negative, with some weakness already showing up in consumer confidence data. But in the round, we find most companies to be positive about the outlook and there seems to be reasonable demand for new capital to support their growth and development.



PERFORMANCE In the six months to 31 March 2017, the NAV increased from 75.93 pence to 78.12 pence. A total of 2.25 pence per share was paid in dividends, giving investors a total return of 4.44 pence per share, which translates to a gain of 5.8%. During the same period the FTSE AIM All-Share Total Return gained 14.3%, whilst the FTSE 100 Total Return gained 8.1%.



The qualifying investments made a net contribution of 2.86 pence per share with 34 out of the 79 making gains, 11 unchanged and 34 losing ground. The balance was the net of non-qualifying portfolio gains, running costs and investment income.



Cohort was the top performing qualifying investment (+38.7%, +0.90 pence per share). The company confirmed the outlook for the year ending April 2017 and announced a series of material contract wins. The company has a significant net cash balance and remains well positioned to benefit from structural growth in defence spending on specific technologies and platforms. Animalcare also performed well (+55.4%, +0.82 pence per share). The company delivered a very strong trading update in January, prompting analysts to upgrade numbers. Product development and international sales are translating through to growth in revenues and profits. Maxcyte (+219.3%, +0.73 pence per share), Quixant (+40.7%, +0.55 pence per share) and Learning Technologies Group (+29.7%, +0.48 pence per share) were all also significant contributors over the period.



The biggest (unrealised) losses within the period came from TrakM8 (-60.0%, -0.88 pence per share) and K3 Business Technology (-29.0%, -0.48 pence per share). TrakM8 announced a material profit downgrade after contract deferrals left the company exposed to an overhead that was outsized relative to the revised revenue outcome. K3 Business Technology was another company to report softer market conditions and lengthening sales cycles. Other losses came from Instem Life (-42.0%, -0.34 pence per share) and Tasty (-51.7%, -0.30 pence per share), all of which pared back their profit guidance.



We invested £3.44m into 9 qualifying companies over the period, including 3 further investments into existing qualifying companies; 3 IPOs and 3 additional private investments.



Within the qualifying portfolio, several investee companies experienced strong runs in the market, which led us to make partial disposals in Abcam, Craneware, Creo, Directa Plus, DP Poland, ECSC, Loop Up, Maxcyte and Surface Transforms.



PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE The VCT is comfortably through the HMRC defined investment test and ended the period at 87.30% invested as measured by the HMRC investment test. By market value, the VCT had a 52.4% weighting to qualifying investments.



The allocation to non-qualifying equity investments increased marginally from 15.4% to 18.9%. We continued to make use of the Marlborough Special Situations Fund as a temporary home for proceeds from fundraising, lifting the allocation from 4.7% to 10.2%. The non-qualifying investments contributed +2.03 pence per share to the overall gains. We sold our remaining fixed income investment and kept cash steady at 18.8%.



The HMRC investment tests are set out in Chapter 3 of Part 6 Income Tax Act 2007, which should be read in conjunction with this section of the investment manager's report. Funds raised by VCTs are first included in the investment tests from the start of the accounting period containing the third anniversary of the date on which the funds were raised. Therefore, the allocation of qualifying investments as defined by the legislation can be different to the portfolio weighting as measured by market value relative to the net assets of the VCT.



POST HALF YEAR UPDATE Deal flow has been good since period end with 4 new qualifying investments made, 1 as a follow-on investment into an existing qualifying holding and 3 into new qualifying companies. We also have several deals in the pipeline which we expect to complete in the coming weeks.



NAV performance has also been good post period end, with the net asset per share gaining 4.4% to 81.55 pence.



STUART BROOKES



Company Secretary



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc



01253 754740



Date: 24 May 2017



INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO SUMMARY AS AT 31 MARCH 2017 Cost Valuation Valuation Net Assets Sector Qualifying £000 £000 % % Investments



Cohort plc 619 2,042 3.94 3.21 Industrials



Animalcare Group 220 1,660 3.20 2.61 Health Care plc



Portr Ltd** 873 1,425 2.75 2.24 Information Technology



Abcam Plc 55 1,362 2.63 2.14 Health Care



Quixant plc 160 1,322 2.55 2.08 Consumer Discretionary



Learning 663 1,310 2.53 2.06 Information Technologies Group Technology plc



Science in Sport 778 1,270 2.45 2.00 Consumer Staples plc



Idox plc 135 1,261 2.43 1.98 Information Technology



Craneware plc 125 1,181 2.28 1.86 Health Care



Ideagen plc 410 941 1.82 1.48 Information Technology



Zappar Ltd** 902 900 1.74 1.42 Information Technology



DP Poland plc 343 875 1.69 1.38 Consumer Discretionary



Mexican Grill Ltd 185 769 1.49 1.21 Consumer (A Preference Discretionary Shares)**



K3 Business 270 750 1.45 1.18 Information Technology Group Technology plc



Creo Medical Group 659 701 1.35 1.10 Health Care plc



Maxcyte Inc 173 652 1.26 1.02 Health Care



Gfinity plc 326 569 1.10 0.90 Information Technology



ULS Technology plc 221 536 1.04 0.84 Information Technology



TLA Worldwide plc 300 525 1.01 0.83 Consumer Discretionary



Faron 260 519 1.00 0.82 Health Care Pharmaceuticals Oy



Hardide plc 786 518 1.00 0.81 Materials



Infinity Reliance 501 500 0.97 0.79 Consumer Ltd (My 1(st) Discretionary Years)**



Vertu Motors plc 600 483 0.93 0.76 Consumer Discretionary



Eagle Eye Solutions 541 474 0.92 0.75 Information Ltd Technology



EKF Diagnostics 300 425 0.82 0.67 Health Care Holdings plc



ECSC Group plc 251 420 0.81 0.66 Information Technology



Aquis Exchange 401 400 0.77 0.63 Information Ltd** Technology



TrakM8 Holdings plc 106 374 0.72 0.59 Information Technology



Premaitha Health 432 363 0.70 0.57 Health Care plc



Belvoir Lettings 513 357 0.69 0.56 Real Estate plc



Loopup Group plc 236 354 0.68 0.56 Information Technology



CentralNic Group 293 340 0.66 0.53 Information plc Technology



Surface Transforms 273 332 0.64 0.52 Industrials plc



Property Franchise 225 326 0.63 0.51 Real Estate Group plc



Instem plc 297 314 0.61 0.49 Health Care



Plastics Capital 250 308 0.59 0.48 Materials plc



Intercede Group plc 247 307 0.59 0.48 Information Technology



Laundrapp Ltd** 301 300 0.58 0.47 Information Technology



Globaldata plc 173 293 0.56 0.46 Information Technology



Satellite Solutions 154 283 0.55 0.45 Telecommunication Worldwide Group plc Services



Freeagent Holdings 185 264 0.51 0.42 Information plc Technology



Everyman Media 171 258 0.50 0.41 Consumer Group plc Discretionary



Universe Group plc 210 240 0.46 0.38 Information Technology



Clearstar Inc 449 236 0.46 0.37 Health Care



Angle plc 348 236 0.45 0.37 Industrials



Electrical 200 231 0.45 0.36 Health Care Geodesics Inc



Reneuron Group plc 534 226 0.44 0.36 Health Care



Kalibrate 323 224 0.43 0.35 Information Technologies plc Technology



WANDisco plc 89 209 0.40 0.33 Information Technology



Tasty plc 288 208 0.40 0.33 Consumer Discretionary



Cloudcall Group plc 259 200 0.39 0.31 Telecommunication Services



Osirium 301 192 0.37 0.30 Information Technologies plc Technology



Ilika plc 218 186 0.36 0.29 Industrials



Pressure 170 176 0.34 0.28 Energy Technologies plc



APC Technology 498 168 0.32 0.26 Information Group plc Technology



Porta 505 164 0.32 0.26 Consumer Communications plc Discretionary



Verona Pharma plc 127 161 0.31 0.25 Health Care



Imaginatik plc 254 134 0.26 0.21 Information Technology



Audioboom plc 166 131 0.25 0.21 Information Technology



Egdon Resources plc 158 131 0.25 0.21 Energy



Mirada plc 618 129 0.25 0.20 Information Technology



Fusionex 138 125 0.24 0.20 Information International plc Technology



Flowgroup plc 577 119 0.23 0.19 Industrials



Lidco Group plc 220 114 0.22 0.18 Health Care



TP Group plc 185 108 0.21 0.17 Industrials



Medaphor Group plc 251 106 0.20 0.17 Consumer Discretionary



Midatech Pharma plc 200 90 0.17 0.14 Health Care



Mexican Grill Ltd 21 86 0.17 0.13 Consumer (Ordinary Shares)** Discretionary



Synairgen plc 140 78 0.15 0.12 Health Care



Directa Plus plc 60 76 0.15 0.12 Materials



Mycelx Technologies 300 71 0.14 0.11 Industrials Corporation plc (Com SHS $0.025 + (D1) shares)



Genedrive plc 140 70 0.14 0.11 Health Care



Redcentric plc 214 46 0.09 0.07 Information Technology



Mporium Group plc 301 42 0.08 0.07 Information Technology



Haydale Graphene 35 36 0.07 0.06 Materials Industries plc



Microsaic Systems 51 23 0.04 0.04 Information plc Technology



Brigantes Energy - - - - Energy Ltd*



Infoserve Group - - - - Consumer plc* Discretionary



Invocas Group plc* - - - - Consumer Discretionary



Total Qualifying Investments 23,461 33,335 64.35 52.44



Non-Qualifying Cost Valuation Valuation Net Assets Sector Investments £000 £000 % %



MFM Special Situations Fund** 6,062 6,459 12.47 10.16



Total - Unit Trusts 6,062 6,459 12.47 10.16



Melrose Industries 592 913 1.76 1.44 Industrials plc



Fulcrum Utility 125 804 1.55 1.26 Utilities Services Ltd



FCFM Group Ltd** 300 565 1.09 0.89 Financials



Dechra 461 536 1.03 0.84 Health Care Pharmaceuticals plc



Atkins (WS) plc 462 524 1.01 0.82 Industrials



Sanne Group plc 370 518 1.00 0.81 Financials



BP plc 506 503 0.97 0.79 Energy



NMC Health plc 426 495 0.96 0.78 Health Care



Royal Dutch Shell 473 481 0.93 0.76 Energy plc



Quixant plc 159 427 0.83 0.67 Consumer Discretionary



Merlin 386 417 0.81 0.66 Consumer Entertainments plc Discretionary



On the Beach Group 376 417 0.80 0.66 Consumer plc Discretionary



RPC Group plc 445 376 0.73 0.59 Materials



Medica plc 271 371 0.72 0.58 Health Care



JD Sports Fashion 265 347 0.67 0.55 Consumer plc Discretionary



Ascential plc 326 345 0.67 0.54 Consumer Discretionary



Just Eat plc 329 340 0.66 0.53 Information Technology



DFS Furniture plc 331 293 0.57 0.46 Consumer Discretionary



Taylor Wimpey plc 299 280 0.54 0.44 Consumer Discretionary



Horizon Discovery 261 273 0.53 0.43 Health Care Group plc



Lloyds Banking 285 265 0.51 0.42 Financials Group plc



Finsbury Food Group 140 249 0.48 0.39 Consumer Staples plc



Clipper Logistics 234 245 0.47 0.39 Consumer plc Discretionary



Hilton Food Group 252 245 0.47 0.39 Consumer plc Discretionary



Micro Focus 152 228 0.44 0.36 Information International plc Technology



Wizz Air Holdings 220 197 0.38 0.31 Consumer plc Discretionary



Mexican Grill Ltd 128 196 0.38 0.31 Consumer (A Preference Discretionary Shares)**



Learning 76 176 0.34 0.28 Information Technologies Group Technology plc



Sportech plc 130 163 0.31 0.26 Consumer Discretionary



Eurocell plc 119 138 0.27 0.22 Industrials



Everyman Media 85 125 0.24 0.20 Consumer Group plc Discretionary



Regent Pacific 150 111 0.21 0.17 Health Care Group Ltd



Reneuron Group plc 104 82 0.16 0.13 Health Care



Amerisur Resources 167 62 0.12 0.10 Energy plc



The Fulham Shore 38 61 0.12 0.10 Consumer plc Discretionary



Midatech Pharma plc 134 60 0.12 0.09 Health Care



Audioboom plc 59 42 0.08 0.07 Information Technology



Eagle Eye Solutions 44 42 0.08 0.06 Information Ltd Technology



Plexus Holdings plc 125 36 0.07 0.06 Energy



Mycelx Technologies 200 27 0.05 0.04 Industrials Corporation plc (Com SHS $0.025 REG S+ shares)



Mexican Grill Ltd 26 26 0.05 0.04 Consumer (Ordinary Shares)** Discretionary



Total - Non- 10,031 12,001 23.18 18.89 Qualifying equities



Total -Non-Qualifying 16,093 18,460 35.65 29.05 Investments



Total investments 39,554 51,795 100.00 81.49



Cash at bank 11,930 18.77



Prepayments & Accruals (162) (0.26)



Net Assets 63,563 100.00



* Unquoted Company holding of less than £500



**Unquoted Companies



The majority of listed investments held within the portfolio are listed, headquartered and registered in the UK with the exception of the following:



Listed Headquartered Registered



AIM listed Investments:



Audioboom plc UK UK Jersey



Clearstar Inc UK Cayman Islands Cayman Islands



Electrical Geodesics Inc UK USA USA



Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy UK Finland Finland



Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd UK UK Cayman Islands



Fusionex International plc UK UK Jersey



Maxcyte Inc UK USA USA



Mycelx Technologies Corporation plc (Com SHS $0.025 + (D1) shares) UK USA USA



Mycelx Technologies Corporation plc (Com SHS $0.025 REG S+ shares) UK USA USA



Regent Pacific Group Ltd UK Hong Kong UK



Royal Dutch Shell plc UK Netherlands UK



Sanne Group plc UK Jersey Jersey



WANDisco plc UK UK Jersey



Wizz Air Holdings plc UK Jersey Jersey



Unlisted private companies:



Aquis Exchange Ltd - UK UK



Brigantes Energy Ltd - UK UK



FCFM Group Ltd - UK UK



Laundrapp Ltd - UK UK



Mexican Grill Ltd - UK UK



Infinity Reliance Ltd (My 1(st) Years) - UK UK



Infoserve Group plc - UK UK



Invocas Group plc - UK UK



Portr Ltd - UK UK



Zappar Ltd - UK UK



Authorised unit trust:



MFM Special Situations Fund - UK UK



TOP TEN INVESTMENTS As at 31 March 2017 (By Market Value) The top 10 equity investments are shown below; each is valued by reference to the bid price, or, in the case of unquoted companies, values are either based on the last arm's length transaction or valuation techniques, such as earnings multiples. Forecasts, where given, are drawn from a combination of broker research and/or Bloomberg consensus forecasts and exclude amortisation, share based payments and exceptional items. Forecasts are in relation to a period end for which the company results are yet to be released. The net cash values are drawn from published accounts in most cases.



Cohort plc 430.0p



Investment date February 2006 Forecasts for the year to April 2017



Equity held 1.16% Turnover (£'000) 123,100



Av Purchase Price 130.2p Profit/(loss) before tax 14,300 (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 619 Net Cash (£'000) 9,911



Valuation (£'000) 2,042 Net Assets April 2016 70,789 (£'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Cohort, through its subsidiary, provides a range of technical services to clients in the defence and security sectors.



Quixant plc 380.0p



Investment date May 2013 Forecasts for the year December 2017 to



Equity held 0.70% Turnover ($'000) 102,300



Av. Purchase Price 69.3p Profit/(loss) before tax 15,800 ($'000)



Cost (£'000) 319 Net Cash ($'000) (69)



Valuation (£'000) 1,749 Net Assets December 34,306 2016 ($'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Quixant designs and manufactures complete advanced hardware and software solutions for the pay-for-play gaming and slot machine industry. Quixant's specialised products provide an all-in-one solution, based on PC technology but with additional hardware features and operating software developed specifically to address the requirements of the gaming industry.



Animalcare Group plc 415.0p



Investment date December 2007 Forecasts for the year to June 2017



Equity held 1.88% Turnover (£'000) 15,900



Av. Purchase Price 55.0p Profit/(loss) before tax 3,600 (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 220 Net Cash (£'000) 7,012



Valuation (£'000) 1,660 Net Assets June 2016 22,515 (£'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Animalcare Group markets and sells a wide range of pharmaceutical and other premium products and services to vets and vet wholesalers.



Learning Technologies Group 41.5p plc



Investment date November Forecasts for the year to December 2017 2014



Equity held 0.66% Turnover (£'000) 49,600



Av. Purchase Price 20.6p Profit/(loss) before tax 10,000 (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 739 Net Cash (£'000) (8,486)



Valuation (£'000) 1,486 Net Assets December 2016 30,710 (£'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Learning Technologies provides a comprehensive and integrated range of e- learning services and technologies to corporate and government clients. LTG is making good progress towards its goal of establishing a substantial global organisation of specialist digital learning businesses from Europe, US, Latin America and Asia to form a market-leading technologies agency.



Portr Ltd 1058.0p



Investment date July Results for the year to December 2015 2015



Equity held 5.14% Turnover (£'000) -



Av Purchase Price 648.0p Profit/(loss) before tax - (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 873 Net Cash (£'000) 816



Valuation (£'000) 1,425 Net Assets December 2015 819 (£'000)



Income recognised in 0 period (£)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Portr run's AirPortr, London's same day luggage transfer service. In its most basic form they deliver luggage from London Airports to your hotel, office or home and vice versa. They recently launched an off airport check in solution in partnership with British Airways, allowing you to check in your bag from your house, hotel or office for an outbound flight from London airports.



Abcam plc 825.5p



Investment date October 2005 Forecasts for the year to June 2017



Equity held 0.08% Turnover (£'000) 215,700



Av Purchase Price 33.4p Profit/(loss) before tax 63,700 (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 55 Net Cash (£'000) 76,429



Valuation (£'000) 1,362 Net Assets June 2016 261,190 (£'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Abcam is a global life sciences company providing highly validated antibodies and other binders and assays to the research and clinical communities to help advance the understanding of biology and cause of disease. The company's customers include universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in countries around the world.



Science in Sport plc 88.0p



Investment date April 2014 Forecasts for the year to December 2017



Equity held 3.33% Turnover (£'000) 15,200



Av. Purchase Price 53.9p Profit/(loss) before tax (1,700) (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 778 Net Cash (£'000) 6,130



Valuation (£'000) 1,270 Net Assets December 2016 10,819 (£'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Science in Sport manufactures and sells sports nutrition products. The company develops and distributes food, nutritional supplements, and beverages formulated to hydrate, energise, recover, and enhance sports performance.



Idox plc 70.0p



Investment date May 2007 Forecasts for the year to October 2017



Equity held 0.44% Turnover (£'000) 98,100



Av Purchase Price 7.5p Profit/(loss) before tax 21,800 (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 135 Net Cash (£'000) (25,048)



Valuation (£'000) 1,261 Net Assets October 2016 65,232 (£'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Idox is a supplier of specialist information management solutions and services to the public sector and to highly regulated asset intensive industries around the world in the wider corporate sector.



Craneware plc 1205.0p



Investment date September 2007 Forecasts for the year to June 2017



Equity held 0.36% Turnover ($'000) 56,700



Av Purchase Price 128.0p Profit/(loss) before tax 17,200 ($'000)



Cost (£'000) 125 Net Cash ($'000) 45,098



Valuation (£'000) 1,181 Net Assets June 2016 93,779 ($'000)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Craneware develops and sells billing software analysis tools for the United States healthcare services sector. The company's software automates the checking process, aids in cash flow and revenue generation, and ensures accurate submission of claims and managing compliance risks.



Mexican Grill Ltd 8550.0p



Investment date October 2009 Results for the year to December 2015



Equity held 3.54% Turnover (£'000) 21,314



Av Purchase Price 2,849.9p Profit/(loss) before tax (475) (£'000)



Cost (£'000) 360 Net Cash (£'000) (668)



Valuation (£'000) 1,077 Net Assets December 4,337 2015 (£'000)



Income recognised in 0 period (£)



COMPANY DESCRIPTION



Mexican Grill is a private company that operates 36 fast casual California- Mexican restaurants that provide fresh, made to order cuisine for eat in or take-away, making it among the largest chains within its niche.



Co-Investment As at 31 March 2017, other funds managed by Hargreave Hale Ltd were also invested in all of the investments held within the Company's portfolio with the exception of the following: Infoserve Group plc, Invocas Group plc, Redcentric plc, Universe Group plc and Vertu Motors plc.



For further information please contact:



STUART BROOKES Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740



Date: 24 May 2017



STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES in respect of the half-yearly financial report



In accordance with Disclosure Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.2.10, Aubrey Brocklebank Bt (Chairman), David Brock and Oliver Bedford, the Directors, confirm that to the best of their knowledge:



* The half yearly financial results have been prepared in accordance with UK GAAP and give a true and fair review of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company as at 31 March 2017 as required by DTR 4.2.4;



* The interim management report included within the chairman's statement, investment manager's report, investment portfolio summary and notes to the half yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by the Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being;



* an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;



* a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and



* a description of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year, that may have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.



On behalf of the Board of Directors.



SIR AUBREY BROCKLEBANK BT. Chairman



Date: 24 May 2017



CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT for the six month period to 31 March 2017 (unaudited)



For the six month period to For the six month period to



31 March 2017 (unaudited) 31 March 2016 (unaudited)



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000



Realised - 757 757 - 714 714 gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss



Unrealised - 2,590 2,590 - 413 413 gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss



Income 175 15 190 145 - 145



----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- -----------



175 3,362 3,537 145 1,127 1,272



Management (94) (282) (376) (70) (211) (281) fee



Other (187) (32) (219) (180) - (180) expenses



----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- -----------



(281) (314) (595) (250) (211) (461)



----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- -----------



(Loss)/gain (106) 3,048 2,942 (105) 916 811 on ordinary activities before taxation



Taxation - - - - - -



----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- -----------



(Loss)/gain (106) 3,048 2,942 (105) 916 811 on ordinary activities after taxation



----------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ---------- ----------



(Loss)/gain (0.14)p 4.12p 3.98p (0.20)p 1.72p 1.52p per share basic and diluted (Note 2)



The total column of this statement is the income statement of the Company. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. The Company has no other comprehensive income other than the results for the six month period as set out above. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT for the year ended 30 September 2016 (audited)



For the year to



30 September 2016 (audited)



Revenue Capital Total



£000 £000 £000



Realised gains on investments held at fair - 249 249 value through profit or loss



Unrealised gains on investments held at - 3,396 3,396 fair value through profit or loss



Income 369 - 369



----------- ----------- -----------



369 3,645 4,014



Management fee (156) (467) (623)



Other expenses (276) - (276)



----------- ----------- -----------



(432) (467) (899)



----------- ----------- -----------



(Loss)/gain on ordinary activities before (63) 3,178 3,115 taxation



Taxation - - -



----------- ----------- -----------



(Loss)/gain after taxation (63) 3,178 3,115



----------- ----------- -----------



(Loss)/gain per share basic and diluted (0.11)p 5.69p 5.58p (Note 2)



The total column of this statement is the income statement of the Company. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. The Company has no other comprehensive income other than the results for the year as set out above. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET as at 31 March 2017 (unaudited)



31 March 31 March 30 September



2017 2016 2016



(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)



£000 £000 £000



Fixed assets



Investments at fair value through profit 51,795 34,786 38,572 or loss



----------- ----------- -----------



Current assets



Prepayments and accrued income 40 25 44



Cash at bank 11,930 6,806 8,647



----------- ----------- -----------



11,970 6,831 8,691



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year



Accruals and deferred income (202) (194) (191)



----------- ----------- -----------



Net current assets 11,768 6,637 8,500



----------- ----------- -----------



Net assets 63,563 41,423 47,072



----------- ----------- -----------



Capital and Reserves



Called up share capital 814 560 620



Share premium 36,863 17,280 21,845



Capital redemption reserve 31 25 28



Special reserve 17,386 20,335 19,052



Capital reserve - realised (3,267) (3,003) (3,725)



Capital reserve - unrealised 12,241 6,667 9,651



Revenue reserve (505) (441) (399)



----------- ----------- -----------



Total shareholders' funds 63,563 41,423 47,072



----------- ----------- -----------



Net asset value per share basic and 78.12p 73.91p 75.93p diluted (Note 4)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



for the six month period to 31 March 2017 (unaudited)



Ordinary Shares Share Share Capital Special Capital Capital Revenue Total



capital premium redemption reserve reserve reserve reserve



reserve realised unrealised



£000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000



At 1 620 21,845 28 19,052 (3,725) 9,651 (399) October 47,072 2016



Share (3) 3 (236) (236) buybacks



Share 197 15,361 15,558 issues



Issue costs (343) (343)



Equity dividends (1,430) (1,430) paid --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realised gain on 757 757 investments



Unrealised gain on 2,590 2,590 investments



Management fee charged (282) (282) to capital



Arrangement 15 15 fee income



Due diligence (32) (32) investment costs



Revenue (loss) after (106) (106) taxation for the period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 458 2,590 (106) 2,942 gain/(loss) after taxation



---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------



At 31 March 814 36,863 31 17,386 (3,267) 12,241 (505) 63,563 2017



---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------



Reserves available for distribution are capital reserve realised, special reserve and revenue reserve. Total distributable reserves at 31 March 2017 were £13.61 million. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the six month period to 31 March 2016 (unaudited)



Ordinary Shares Share Share Capital Special Capital Capital Revenue Total



capital premium redemption reserve reserve reserve reserve



reserve realised unrealised



£000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000



At 1 482 10,987 16 22,044 (3,506) 6,254 (336) October 35,941 2015



Share (9) 9 (631) (631) buybacks



Share 87 6,412 6,499 issues



Issue costs (119) (119)



Equity dividends (1,078) (1,078) paid --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realised gain on 714 714 investments



Unrealised gain on 413 413 investments



Management fee charged (211) (211) to capital



Revenue (loss) after (105) (105) taxation for the period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 503 413 (105) 811 gain/(loss) after taxation



---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------



At 31 March 560 17,280 25 20,335 (3,003) 6,667 (441) 41,423 2016



---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------



Reserves available for distribution are capital reserve realised, special reserve and revenue reserve. Total distributable reserves at 31 March 2016 were £16.89 million. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the year ended 30 September 2016 (audited)



Ordinary Shares Share Share Capital Special Capital Capital Revenue Total



capital premium redemption reserve reserve reserve reserve



reserve realised unrealised



£000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000



At 1 482 10,987 16 22,044 (3,506) 6,254 (336) October 35,941 2015



Share (12) 12 (846) (846) buybacks



Share 150 11,093 11,243 issues



Issue costs (235) (235)



Equity dividends (2,146) (2,146) paid --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realised gain on 248 248 investments



Unrealised gain on 3,397 3,397 investments



Management fee charged (467) (467) to capital



Revenue (loss) after (63) (63) taxation for the period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (loss)/gain (219) 3,397 (63) 3,115 after taxation



---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------



At 30 September 620 21,845 28 19,052 (3,725) 9,651 (399) 47,072 2016



---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------



Reserves available for distribution are capital reserve realised, special reserve and revenue reserve. Total distributable reserves at 30 September 2016 were £14.93 million. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the six month period to 31 March 2017 (unaudited)



31 March 2017 31 March 2016 30 September 2016*



(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)



£000 £000 £000



Total gain on ordinary 2,942 811 3,115 activities after taxation



Realised (gain) on investments (757) (714) (248)



Unrealised (gain) on (2,590) (413) (3,397) investments



Decrease/(increase) in debtors 4 7 (12)



Increase/(decrease) in 11 (14) (17) creditors



----------- ----------- -----------



Net cash (outflow) from (390) (323) (559) operating activities



Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of investments (14,270) (7,290) (13,410)



Sale of investments 4,394 5,984 10,836



----------- ----------- -----------



Net cash (outflow) from (9,876) (1,306) (2,574) investing activities



Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from share issues 15,558 6,499 11,243



Share issue costs (343) (119) (235)



Share buybacks (236) (631) (846)



Dividends paid (1,430) (1,078) (2,146)



----------- ----------- -----------



Net cash from financing 13,549 4,671 8,016 activities



----------- ----------- -----------



Increase in cash 3,283 3,042 4,883



----------- ----------- -----------



Analysis of net funds



Opening cash 8,647 3,764 3,764



Cash movement 3,283 3,042 4,883



Closing cash 11,930 6,806 8,647



* 30 September 2016 cash flow represents annual results



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



EXPLANATORY NOTES for the six month period to 31 March 2017 (unaudited)



1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES A summary of the principal accounting policies, all of which have been applied consistently throughout the period, is set out below:



Basis of preparation The Company has prepared its half-yearly financial results for the six month period ending 31 March 2017 in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (FRS104) and the Statement of Recommended Practice for 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (the SORP).



The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the half-yearly financial results as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.



Investments All investments are classified as fair value through profit or loss. Investments are measured initially and subsequently at fair value which is deemed to be bid market prices for listed investments and investments traded on AIM. Unquoted investments are valued using the most appropriate methodology recommended by the International Private Equity Venture Capital ('IPEV') guidelines.



Where the classification of a financial instrument requires it to be stated at fair value, this is determined by reference to the quoted bid price in an active market wherever possible. Where no such active market exists for the particular asset or liability the Company holds the investment at cost for a period where there is considered to be no change in fair value.



Valuations of unquoted investments are reviewed on a six monthly basis and more frequently if events occur that could have a material impact on the investment. Where cost is no longer considered appropriate the Company will use a value indicated by a material arms-length transaction by an independent third party in the shares of a company. Where no such transaction exists the Company will use the most appropriate valuation technique including discounted cash flow analysis, earnings multiples, net assets and industry valuation benchmarks. All inputs are market observable with the exception of level C financial instruments.



Investments are recognised and derecognised at trade date where a purchase or sale is under a contract whose terms require delivery within the time frame established by the market concerned. Purchases and sales of unlisted investments are recognised when the contract for acquisition or sale becomes unconditional. Transaction costs are included in the initial book cost or deducted from the disposal proceeds as appropriate.



These investments will be managed and their performance evaluated on a fair value basis in accordance with a documented investment strategy and information about them is provided internally on that basis to the Board.



Gains and losses arising from changes in fair value (realised and unrealised) are included in the net profit or loss for the period as a capital item in the income statement and are taken to the unrealised capital reserve or realised capital reserve as appropriate.



If an investment has been impaired such that there is no realistic expectation that there will be a full return from the investment, the loss is treated as a permanent impairment and transferred to the capital reserve realised.



Financial Instruments - fair value measurement hierarchy FRS 102 requires certain disclosures which require the classification of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the fair value measurement.



The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: +-----+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Level|Methodology | +-----+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |(a) |The best evidence of fair value is a quoted price for an identical asset| | |in an active market. Quoted in an active market in this context means | | |quoted prices are readily and regularly available and those prices | | |represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's| | |length basis. The quoted price is usually the current bid price. | +-----+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |(b) |When quoted prices are unavailable, the price of a recent transaction | | |for an identical asset provides evidence of fair value as long as there | | |has not been a significant change in economic circumstances or a | | |significant lapse of time since the transaction took place. If the | | |entity can demonstrate that the last transaction price is not a good | | |estimate of fair value (e.g. because it reflects the amount that an | | |entity would receive or pay in a forced transaction, involuntary | | |liquidation or distress sale), that price is adjusted. | +-----+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |(c) |If the market for the asset is not active and recent transactions of an| | |identical asset on their own are not a good estimate of fair value, an| | |entity estimates the fair value by using a valuation technique. The| | |objective of using a valuation technique is to estimate what the| | |transaction price would have been on the measurement date in an arm's| | |length exchange motivated by normal business considerations. | +-----+------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-----------------------+------------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ | | Level (a)| Level (b)| Level (c)| Total| | | Investments|Investments|Investments|Investments| | | £'000| £'000| £'000| £'000| +-----------------------+------------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Six months ended 31 | 40,169| 6,459| 5,167| 51,795| |March 2017(unaudited) | | | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Year ended 30 September| 33,149| 2,206| 3,217| 38,572| |2016 (audited) | | | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Six months ended 31 | 30,659| 1,495| 2,632| 34,786| |March 2016(unaudited) | | | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+



Key judgements and estimates The preparation of the financial statements requires the Board to make judgements and estimates that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Key estimation uncertainties mainly relate to the fair valuation of unquoted investments, which are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered reasonable including the transfer price of the most recent transaction on an arm's length basis. The estimates are under continuous review with particular attention paid to the carrying value of the investments. The process of estimation is also affected by the determination of the fair value hierarchy.



Income Equity dividends are taken into account on the ex-dividend date, net of any associated tax credit. Fixed returns on non-equity shares and debt securities are recognised on a time apportionment basis so as to reflect the effective yield, provided there is no reasonable doubt that payment will be received in due course. All other income, including deposit interest receivable, is recognised on an accruals basis. All revenue and capital items in the unaudited income statement derive from continuing operations. There are no other items of comprehensive income other than those disclosed in the unaudited income statement.



Expenditure All expenditure is accounted for on an accruals basis. 75% of management fees are allocated to the capital reserve realised and 25% to the revenue account in line with the Board's expected long term split of investment returns in the form of capital gains to the capital column of the income statement. All other expenditure is charged to the revenue account.



Trail commission Trail commission previously due is held as a creditor until such time as claims are made by the relevant intermediary and supporting documentation provided. If claims are not received these amounts are written off after a period of six years.



Capital reserves Realised profits and losses on the disposal of investments, due diligence costs and income in relation to private company investments, losses realised on investments considered to be permanently impaired and 75% of investment management fees are accounted for in the capital reserve realised.



Increases and decreases in the valuation of investments held at the year end are accounted for in the capital reserve unrealised.



Operating segments There is considered to be one operating segment as reported to the chief operating decision maker being investment in equity and debt securities.



Taxation Deferred tax is recognised in respect of all timing differences that have originated but not yet reversed at the balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are only recognised to the extent that recovery is probable in the foreseeable future.



Current tax is expected tax payable on the taxable revenue for the period using the current tax rate. The tax effect of different items of income and expenditure is allocated between capital and revenue on the same basis as the particular item to which it relates.



Approved VCTs are exempt from tax on capital gains from the sale of fixed asset investments. The Directors intend that the Company will continue to conduct its affairs to maintain its VCT status, no deferred tax has been provided in respect of any capital gains or losses arising from the revaluation or disposal of investments.



Dividends Only dividends recognised during the year are deducted from revenue or capital reserves. Final and interim dividends are recognised in the accounts when the Company's liability to pay them has been established.



Summary of dividends paid in the six months to 31 March 2017 and the financial year ending 30 September 2016 are detailed below:



+-------------------------+---------------------------+------------------------+ | | Six months ended 31 March| Year ended 30 September| | | 2017 (unaudited) £'000| 2016 (audited) £'000| +-------------------------+---------------------------+------------------------+ |Final capital dividend of| | | |2.25 pence per share for | | | |the year ended 30 | -| 1,079| |September 2015 paid on | | | |20 January 2016 | | | +-------------------------+---------------------------+------------------------+ |Interim capital dividend | | | |of 1.75 pence per share | | | |for the half year ended | -| 1,067| |31 March 2016 paid on 8 | | | |July 2016 | | | +-------------------------+---------------------------+------------------------+ |Final capital dividend of| | | |2.25 pence per share for | | | |the year ended 30 | 1,430| -| |September 2016 paid on | | | |17 January 2017 | | | +-------------------------+---------------------------+------------------------+ |Total | 1,430| 2,146| +-------------------------+---------------------------+------------------------+



Functional currency In accordance with FRS 102 s.30, the Company is required to nominate a functional currency, being the currency in which the Company predominantly operates. The Board has determined that sterling is the Company's functional currency. Sterling is also the currency in which these accounts are presented.



Repurchase of shares to hold in treasury The cost of repurchasing shares into treasury, including the related stamp duty and transaction costs is charged to special reserve and dealt with in the statement of changes in equity. Share repurchase transactions are accounted for on a trade date basis. Where shares held in treasury are subsequently cancelled, the nominal value of those shares is transferred out of share capital and into capital redemption reserve.



Should shares held in treasury be reissued, the sale proceeds will be treated as a realised profit up to the amount of the purchase price of those shares and will be transferred to capital reserves. The excess of the sale proceeds over the purchase price will be transferred to share premium.



Contingencies, guarantees and financial commitments There were no contingencies, guarantees or financial commitments of the Company at 31 March 2017. Legal form and principal activities The Company was incorporated and registered in England and Wales on 16 August 2004 under the Companies Act 1985, registered number 5206425.



The Company has been approved as a Venture Capital Trust by HMRC under section 259 of the Income Taxes Act 2007. The shares of the Company were first admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and trading on the London Stock Exchange on 29 October 2004 and can be found under the TIDM code 'HHV'. The Company is premium listed.



The Company's principal activity is to invest in a diversified portfolio of qualifying small UK based companies, primarily trading on AIM, with a view to maximising tax free dividend distributions to shareholders.



The Company is an externally managed fund with a Board comprising of three non- executive directors. Hargreave Hale Limited acts as investment manager, administrator and custodian to the Company and provide the company secretary.



The Board has overall responsibility for the Company's affairs including the determination of its investment policy, however, the Board may exercise these responsibilities through delegation to Hargreave Hale as it considers appropriate.



The Directors have managed and continue to manage the Company's affairs in such a manner as to comply with Section 259 of the Income Taxes Act 2007.



The Company's registered office is Accurist House, 44 Baker Street, London, W1U 7AL.



CAPITAL STRUCTURE



Share capital Ordinary shares are classed as equity. The ordinary shares in issue have a nominal value of one pence and carry one vote each.



Reserves A description of each of the reserves follows:



Share premium This reserve represents the difference between the issue price of shares and the nominal value of shares at the date of issue, net of related issue costs.



Capital redemption reserve This reserve is used for the cancellation of shares bought back under the buyback facility.



Special reserve Distributable reserve used to pay dividends and re-purchase shares under the buyback facility.



Capital reserve realised Gains/losses on disposal of investments, due diligence costs and income from private company investments, permanent impairment of financial assets and 75% of the investment management fee are accounted for in the capital reserve realised.



Capital reserve unrealised Unrealised gains and losses on investments held at the year-end arising from movements in fair value are taken to the capital reserve unrealised.



Revenue reserve Net revenue returns and losses of the Company.



2. EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC AND DILUTED) The gain per ordinary share of 3.98 pence at 31 March 2017 (31 March 2016: 1.52 pence and 30 September 2016: gain 5.58 pence) is based on a net gain for the period of £2,942,172 (31 March 2016: gain £810,996 and 30 September 2016: gain £3,115,012) and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue over the period of 73,942,080 (31 March 2016: 53,331,291 and 30 September 2016: 55,810,087).



3. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT The results should not be taken as a guide to the results for the financial period ending 30 September 2017. This report may contain forward looking statements with regards to the financial condition and results of the Company, which are made in the light of current economic and business circumstances. Nothing in this report should be considered as a profit forecast.



4. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE The net asset value per ordinary share at 31 March 2017 of 78.12 pence (31 March 2016: 73.91 pence and 30 September 2016: 75.93 pence) after deducting the 2.25 pence dividend paid in January 2017 is based on net assets of £63,562,650 (31 March 2016: £41,422,656 and 30 September 2016: £47,071,964) and on 81,370,569 shares (31 March 2016: 56,044,604 shares and 30 September 2016: 61,995,274 shares), being the number of ordinary shares in issue as at 31 March 2017.



5. PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS The financial information contained in the 31 March 2017 income statement, balance sheet, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity does not constitute full financial statements and has not been audited.



6. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The principal risks facing the Company relate to the Company's investment activities and include venture capital trust approval, investment, discount volatility, compliance, economic, fraud, operational, reputational, liquidity and outsourcing risk. Other risks faced by the Company include market risk, currency risk, interest rate risk and credit risk. These risks and the way in which they are managed are described in more detail in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2016. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report.



7. TRANSACTIONS IN SHARES Buybacks In total, the Company repurchased 318,221 shares during the six month period ending 31 March 2017 at a total cost of £236,079. The repurchased shares represent 0.51% of ordinary shares in issue on 1 October 2016. The acquired shares have been cancelled.



Share issues In total, the Company issued 19,693,516 new shares (nominal value £196,935) during the six month period ending 31 March 2017 raising net proceeds of £15,214,886.



8. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Hargreave Hale Limited is considered to be a related party to the Company. Oliver Bedford, a non-executive director of the Company and a member of its key management personnel, is an employee of Hargreave Hale Limited. In addition Hargreave Hale Limited acts as investment manager, administrator and custodian to the Company and it provides the company secretary. All of the support functions performed by Hargreave Hale Limited are segregated by department and location and are independent of each other.



Hargreave Hale Limited in its capacity as investment manager of the fund receives annual fees of 1.5% per annum of the net assets of the Company, calculated and payable quarterly in arrears. Fees for the half-year are £376,830 (2016: £281,241). In relation to the other support functions described above, Hargreave Hale Limited also provides administration services, custody services, company secretarial services and one non-executive director and received fees of £50,000 in the period (2016: £40,000) in relation to these services. Of those fees, £90,032 (2016: £48,972) was still owed at the half-year end.



Hargreave Hale Limited has agreed to indemnify the Company against annual running costs (such costs excluding VAT, any performance incentive fee and any trail commissions the payment of which is the responsibility of the Company) exceeding 3.5% of its net assets. No fees were waved by Hargreave Hale in the first half of the financial year under the indemnity.



During the half year, the Company issued 19,693,516 ordinary shares (nominal value £196,935) in a joint offer for subscription which resulted in gross funds being received of £15,545,734. As marketing adviser and receiving agent to the Company, and in return for covering the costs of the joint offer, Hargreave Hale Limited was entitled to 3.5% of the gross proceeds (£544,101), often referred to as the 'premium'. From this, Hargreave Hale Limited paid for the allotment of additional shares to investors with a value of £213,253 and introducer commission of £740, resulting in net fees payable to Hargreave Hale of £330,108.



9. GOING CONCERN After making enquires, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.



10. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS Issue of equity Following the period end, the offer for subscription resulted in an additional 844,468 ordinary shares being issued, raising gross proceeds of £671,931.



Buybacks Since the period end, a further 206,867 ordinary shares have been repurchased at a total value of £158,516.



New investments The Company has invested in the following new companies since the period end:



Qualifying companies An investment of £618k has been made in Dorcaster plc, £501k in Zoo Digital Group plc and £332k in Velocity Composites plc.



SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION



The Company's ordinary shares (Code: HHV) are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders can visit the London Stock Exchange website, www.londonstockexchange.com, for the latest news and share prices of the Company. Further information for the Company can be found on its website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.



NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE The Company's NAV per share as at 19 May 2017 was 81.55 pence per share. The Company publishes its unaudited NAV per share on a weekly basis.



DIVIDENDS The board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 1.75 pence in respect of the six months ended 31 March 2017.



Shareholders who wish to have future dividends paid directly into their bank account rather than sent by cheque to their registered address can complete a mandate for this purpose. Mandates can be obtained by contacting the Company's Registrar, Equiniti.



SELLING YOUR SHARES Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc operates a share buy-back policy to improve the liquidity in its ordinary shares for cancellation. Share buy-back policies are subject to the Act, the Listing Rules and tax legislation, which may restrict the VCTs' ability to buy shares back in. The policy is non-binding and is at the discretion of the Board.



The buy-back policy targets a 5% discount to the last published NAV per share as announced on the London Stock Exchange through a regulatory news service provider. The discount is measured against the mid-price per share as listed on the London Stock Exchange and reflects the price at which the Company buys its shares off the market makers. The Company publishes its unaudited NAV per share on a weekly basis.



VCT share disposals settle two business days post trade if the shares are already dematerialised or placed into CREST ahead of the trade, or ten days post trade if the stock is held in certificated form.



VCT share disposals are exempt of capital gains tax when the disposal is made at arms' length, which means a shareholder must sell their shares to a market maker through a stockbroker or another share dealing service. Hargreave Hale has particular expertise in the sale of VCT shares and is able to act for VCT shareholders who wish to sell their shares. However, you are free to nominate any stockbroker or share dealing service to act for you. If you would like Hargreave Hale to act for you as their client (as opposed to a shareholder in the Company) then please contact Andrew Pang for further information (020 7009 4900, andrew.pang@hargreave.com).



Please note that Hargreave Hale will need to be in possession of the share certificate and a completed CREST transfer form before executing the sale. If you have lost your share certificate, then you can request a replacement certificate from the Company's registrar Equiniti. The registrar will send out an indemnity form, which you will need to sign. The indemnity form will also need to be countersigned by a UK insurance company or bank that is a member of the Association of British Insurers. Since indemnification is a form of insurance, the indemnifying body will ask for a payment to reflect their risk. Fees will reflect the value of the potential liability.



SHAREHOLDER ENQUIRIES: For general Shareholder enquiries, please contact Hargreave Hale Limited on 01253 754700 or by e-mail to aimvct@hargreave.com.



For enquiries concerning the performance of the Company, please contact the investment manager on 0207 009 4937 or by e-mail to aimvct@hargreave.com.



Electronic copies of this report and other published information can be found on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.



CHANGE OF ADDRESS To notify the Company of a change of address please contact the Company's Registrar.



COMPANY INFORMATION



SECRETARY AND REGISTERED OFFICE DIRECTORS Stuart Brookes Sir Aubrey Brocklebank Accurist House David Brock 44 Baker Street Oliver Bedford London W1U 7AL



MANAGER AUDITORS Hargreave Hale Limited BDO LLP Accurist House 55 Baker Street 44 Baker Street London LONDON W1U 7EU W1U 7AL



REGISTRARS VCT STATUS ADVISER Equiniti Philip Hare & Associates LLP Aspect House 4-6 Staple Inn Spencer Road High Holborn Lancing London West Sussex WC1V 7QH BN99 6DA



SOLICITORS BROKERS Howard Kennedy Singer Capital Markets Limited No. 1 London Bridge One Hanover Street London London SE1 9BG W1S 1YZ



COMPANY REGISTRATION NUMBER 05206425 in England and Wales



