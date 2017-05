WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, surging up by 22.9 percent. Earlier in the session, Inovio reached a nine-month intraday high.



The jump by Inovio comes after the company said its HIV vaccine produced amongst the highest overall levels of immune response rates ever demonstrated in a human study.



