

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC (the Company)



Record Date for Dividend



Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2017, the record date for the 1.75p interim dividend per ordinary share will be 9 June 2017, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 8 June 2017 and the payment date will be 30 June 2017.



24 May 2017



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740



