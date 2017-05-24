Global procurement market intelligence firm SpendEdge (a unit of Infiniti Research) is hosting a webinar titled 'Top 10 Trends Shaping Procurement Market Intelligence' on May 31st and June 1st. The 45-minute presentation will discuss the role of procurement market intelligence (PMI) in decision making and outsourcing.

With today's changing business needs, PMI has evolved from just a clerical function into an indispensable part of procurement. This has been made possible due to better data management capabilities and the ability to catch up with the rapidly changing technology landscape. This webinar aims to provide organizations with an overview of the transforming procurement patterns, which can help them better manage their procurement spend

The 45-minute webinar will cover:

Role of advanced PMI in strategic decision making

Evolution of PMI outsourcing over time

Trends revolving around PMI outsourcing

Prevalent pricing models used by PMI providers

Speaker Profiles

Sanya works with the sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. She has experience working across sectors such as media, pharmaceutical, automotive, and industrial services in areas such as procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, and quantitative market modelling.

Yatheesh works with the sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. He has 10+ years of cumulative experience in finance, strategic sourcing, and procurement. He has worked with clients in the industrial services, media, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences industries in areas such as procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, and contract management.

Follow our free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For EMEA Audience Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3651095868524236291 Webinar ID 877-981-523 Date and Time Wed, May 31, 2017 11:00 AM 11:45 AM BST Duration 45 mins

For NA Audience Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7911898039714429955 Webinar ID 719-894-571 Date and Time Thu, Jun 1, 2017 10:30 AM 11:15 AM CDT Duration 45 mins

For more information on all SpendEdge webinars please visit https://www.spendedge.com/webinars

About us

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

Our procurement market intelligence coverage extends across critical processes of sourcing strategy planning process and helps clients achieve more than mere monetary savings. Our procurement insights are well-defined to meet the information needs of the procurement organizations and are aimed at helping category managers extract hidden values out of sourcing teams, suppliers, contracts, and processes.

