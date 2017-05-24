Regulatory News:

24 May 2017 Ontex Group NV (Euronext: Ontex) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today, and has published the results of all of the proposals submitted to it by the Board of Directors, including the annual accounts for the year ended December 31 2016. The AGM approved a gross dividend of €0.55 per share for the financial year 2016, which will be paid out on June 2 2017. The AGM also approved the appointment of two new members to the Ontex Board of Directors: Regi Aalstad and Michael Bredael, both of whom bring highly relevant experience which is complementary to the current Board.

Dividend

After approval given today by the shareholders, the key dates are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Wednesday May 31 2017

Wednesday May 31 2017 Record date Thursday June 1 2017

Thursday June 1 2017 Payment date Friday June 2 2017

Minutes of the annual general meeting and the extraordinary general meeting that was held on the same day can be found on the company's website at:

http://www.ontexglobal.com/ontex-group-nv-annual-general-meeting-shareholders

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in more than 27 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com

