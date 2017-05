WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is posting a significant loss in afternoon trading on Wednesday, slumping by 4.1 percent. Shares of Advance Auto Parts hit their worst intraday level in over two years earlier in the session.



The steep drop by Advance Auto Parts comes after the company reported first quarter results that came in below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



