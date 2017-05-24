Schulte Roth Zabel (SRZ) is hosting a seminar on Shareholder Activism in the UK today in London. The conference brings together leading activists and advisers involved in sophisticated campaigns. They will discuss the current landscape of the shareholder activism industry in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The event is by invitation only.

Eleazer Klein, a New York-based SRZ partner and co-chair of the firm's global Shareholder Activism Group, and Jim McNally, SRZ corporate and funds partner, and a UK-based member of the firm's global Shareholder Activism Group, will provide a market overview and moderate the panels covering "Current Issues in Activism" and "Activists' Perspectives."

The seminar highlights key players in the industry, including panelists: Anne-Sophie d'Andlau, co-founder of CIAM; Liad Meidar, managing partner and CIO of Gatemore Capital Management LLP; Phillip Meyer, general counsel chief operating officer of Oasis; Husein Bektic, research manager at Activist Insight; Andrew Honnor, managing partner at Greenbrook Communications; and Cas Sydorowitz, CEO of Georgeson Corporate Advisory.

"This year's UK activism seminar will focus on lessons learned from the growth of shareholder activism in the UK and continental Europe, and what we can expect as the marketplace continues to evolve," said Mr. Klein.

Marc Weingarten, SRZ partner and co-chair of the firm's global Shareholder Activism Group, commented, "Having been advising activists for years in the UK and Europe, we continue to see year-over-year growth in the market and we expect this trend to continue. We are also seeing US-style practices, such as the use of settlement or relationship agreements, gain more traction." Mr. McNally added, "UK activists are also closely monitoring political developments worldwide and the potential impact on their investments."

"We are pleased to present today's seminar. The event features market-leading experts on the current state of activism in the UK," commented Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of SRZ's Executive Committee. SRZ is the dominant global law firm for shareholder activism and activist investing. The firm is well-known for handling all types of situations, from the straightforward to the most complex and sophisticated campaigns.

Most recently, SRZ advised: JANA Partners in its campaigns at Tiffany Co. and Bristol-Myers; Greenlight Capital in its campaign at General Motors; venBio Select Advisor in its campaign at Immunomedics; and Elliott Management its campaigns at Marathon Petroleum and PulteGroup, among other high-profile matters.

SRZ advises activists, "occasional activists," investment advisers and issuers, providing cutting-edge advice on navigating the maze of applicable laws and regulations in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, as well as covering markets in continental Europe and other parts of the world. Visit SRZ's Shareholder Activism Resource Center here.

About Schulte Roth Zabel

Schulte Roth Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in London, New York and Washington DC. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters, as well as providing counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm's practices include: bank regulatory; bankruptcy creditors' rights litigation; business reorganisation; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity; distressed debt claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing technology; investment management; litigation; mergers acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory compliance; securities capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitisation; shareholder activism; structured finance derivatives; tax; and white collar defense government investigations.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005989/en/

Contacts:

Schulte Roth Zabel LLP

Sun Min, +1 212-610-7539

sun.min@srz.com

or

Schulte Roth Zabel International LLP

Carla Lynch, +44 (0) 20 7081 8017

carla.lynch@srz.com

or

Group Gordon, Inc.

Lana Gersten, +1 312-846-1655

lgersten@groupgordon.com